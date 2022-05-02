Yard Goats Tovar Named EL Player of Week

May 2, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







The Hartford Yard Goats have been informed by Major League Baseball that SS Ezequiel Tovar was named Eastern League Player of the Week today. The 20-year-old infielder batted .478 (11-23) with two home runs, two triples, four RBI and scored six runs in the six-game road trip in Harrisburg. Tovar is off to an impressive start in his first season with the Yard Goats and is currently leading the league with 26 hits and ranks 5th in league with a .342 batting average. He smashed a three-run walk-off home run last homestand on April 27 to lead the Yard Goats to a 7-6 come from behind win against Somerset.

The Yard Goats return home tomorrow night (7:05 PM) and will play 12 home games over the next 13 days at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The New York Mets affiliate, Binghamton and the Boston Red Sox affiliate, Portland will be in town.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.