Yard Goats to Host Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park
October 11, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Hartford, CT- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced it will be once again hosting the Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Thursday, October 12th from 6:00-8:30 PM. Folks will be able to purchase apparel, product and services from the 80 vendors participating in the event. The Yard Goats hosted the first Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in February. All media is welcome to cover the event.
What: Black-Owned Business Expo
When: Thursday, October 12th (6:00pm until 8:30pm)
Where: Dunkin' Park in Hartford
Yard Goats Season Tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from October 11, 2023
- Yard Goats to Host Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Yard Goats Stories
- Yard Goats to Host Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park
- Yard Goats to Host Connecticut's Largest Halloween Trick Or Treat Community Event
- Yard Goats Slugger Goodman Named All-Star
- Thompson Homers in Yard Goats 2023 Season Finale
- Beck RBI Hit and Solid Pitching Help Yard Goats to Victory