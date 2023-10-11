Yard Goats to Host Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park

Hartford, CT- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced it will be once again hosting the Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Thursday, October 12th from 6:00-8:30 PM. Folks will be able to purchase apparel, product and services from the 80 vendors participating in the event. The Yard Goats hosted the first Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in February. All media is welcome to cover the event.

What: Black-Owned Business Expo

When: Thursday, October 12th (6:00pm until 8:30pm)

Where: Dunkin' Park in Hartford

