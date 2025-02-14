Yard Goats to Hold Job Fair Saturday, February 15th at 9AM

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will be holding its annual job fair at Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford) tomorrow (Saturday, February 15th) from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM. The Yard Goats are seeking applicants to fill a wide range of game day positions and looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals to help make the upcoming season in Hartford another huge success. The Yard Goats were recently named the 2024 MiLB Organization of the Year, and Dunkin' Park has been named "Best Double-A ballpark in America," several times by Ballpark Digest. Free Parking will be available courtesy of Hartford Parking Authority at 426 Ann Uccello Street.

What: Hartford Yard Goats Annual Job Fair

When: Saturday, February 15th (9AM-11:30AM)

Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103)

The Yard Goats open the season on Friday, April 4th (7:10 PM) against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

