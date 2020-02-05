Yard Goats Release 2020 Promotional Schedule

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2020 promotional schedule tonight at an invite only event for sponsors and season ticket holders in the YG Club Presented by Frontier at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Several television and radio personalities were part of the program which highlighted the many promotional nights, premium giveaway games, celebrity appearances, and firework shows scheduled at Dunkin' Donuts Park this season. The Yard Goats will be celebrating the popular television shows "The Office" and "The Bachelor" with theming and actor appearances for those two games. In addition, the 2020 promotional schedule will include three Pride Nights, five Los Chivos Nights, and the 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball with a Jackie Robinson Kids Jersey giveaway.

Fans will be treated to 24 Post-Game Fireworks Shows, provided by Atlas Fireworks, who produce and execute the fireworks for the New England Patriots. Every Friday and Saturday night games will include a Fireworks Show and the Yard Goats will blast off four consecutive Post-Game Fireworks Shows from June 30th through July 3rd to celebrate Independence Day.

For the first time ever the Yard Goats will theme a game after the popular television show "The Office," with a celebrity appearance by actor Leslie David Baker who played Stanley Hudson. "The Office Night" on Thursday, May 7th (7:10 vs Portland) will feature a special VIP meet-and-greet along with an autograph session with all fans. Plus, a lucky fan in attendance will win a year supply of paper from the Yard Goats.

A second celebrity appearance is scheduled for Thursday, June 11th (7:10 vs Akron) as Blake Horstmann from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise will be at Dunkin' Donuts Park to highlight "Bachelor in Baseball Night." Fans will have a chance to meet and take a photo with Blake with a special VIP ticket, and all fans will have the opportunity to get his autograph.

The promotional schedule is highlighted by the fourth annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend," which will take place from July 24th through July 26th as the Yard Goats host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Yard Goats will be wearing special hockey style uniforms to pay tribute to the former NHL franchise. Many former Hartford Whalers players will be part of a festive weekend which will include a luncheon, on-field pregame ceremony, sock giveaway and autograph session. Many historic Whalers moments and highlights will be shown to the fans on the outfield videoboard.

The Yard Goats will be honoring the 100th Anniversary of Negro League Baseball with a tribute on Wednesday, April 15th (7:10 vs Harrisburg). The game will be centered around the Negro Leagues and include an exhibit for fans. The Yard Goats will also be celebrating Jackie Robinson Day with a #42 kids jersey giveaway, honoring the Hall of Famer who broke the baseball color line, and became the first African American to play Major League Baseball in 1947.

The Yard Goats will trade in their traditional uniforms for specialty jerseys to help promote various theme nights during 2020. The Yard Goats will play as Los Chivos de Hartford five times (April 10th, May 18th, June 9th, July 23rd, August 29th). The May 18th game will feature a Los Chivos Kids Jersey giveaway, June 9th a Day of the Dead bobblehead giveaway, and July 23rd a Los Chivos Hat giveaway. The name, which translates from Spanish as the Goats of Hartford, is part of Minor League Baseball's Es Divertido Ser Un Fan campaign.

On May 19th, July 11th and August 30th, the Yard Goats will play as the Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers and wear their specially designed uniform jerseys and hats. The steamed cheeseburger is believed to be invented in Connecticut. Ted's Restaurant, who is famous for serving steamed cheeseburgers since 1959, will be present at the Hartford Neighborhood Flavors Cart with their Steamed Cheeseburgers available for fans to purchase the night of the game.

The Yard Goats will take a serious role in bringing attention to many causes and community programs. Home Run for Autism (April 11th), Earth Day (April 23rd), Strike Out Stroke (May 7th), Pink in the Park (May 26th), Power of Ability Night (June 29th & August 18th), Home Run for Heroes (August 1st), and Scooper Sunday (August 2nd), Strike Out Cancer Night (August 20th), Cystic Fibrosis Night (August 28th).

Besides getting to watch the future stars of the Major Leagues, fans will also be able to take home a Yard Goats collectible at several of the games. The Yard Goats have put together an extensive premium giveaway schedule for the 2020 season. Fans will be handed a Yard Goats souvenir as they enter the gates at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

2020 Premium Giveaway Schedule:

Magnet Schedule (April 9th-11th), Kids Jersey (April 15th), Brendan Rodgers Bobblehead (April 23rd), Pride Wristband (April 27th, June 17th, August 28th), Los Chivos Kids Jersey (May 18th), Steamed Cheeseburgers Hat (May 19th), Full Size Wooden Bat (May 26th), Rockies Purple YG Cap (May 27th), Baseball Cap (June 5th), Day of the Dead Bobblehead (June 9th), Red, White and Blue Kids Replica Jersey (June 10th), Yard Goats Visor (June 16th), Sunglasses (June 18th), Red, White and Blue Baseball Cap (June 29th), Los Chivos Hat (July 23rd), Yard Goats Socks (July 26th), Kids Growth Chart (August 2nd), Los Chivos Soccer Scarf (August 31st), 2021 Magnet Schedule (September 1st- September 3rd).

All season long fans have the opportunity to take advantage of promotions such as "Kids Run the Bases" each Sunday game, presented by Harte Nissan & Infiniti, and "Baseball Bingo" each Tuesday game, presented by Hartford Provision Company when all fans can win prizes. The Yard Goats will also have several "Theme Nights" when fans can get creative and play along.

Theme Nights:

Opening Night Celebration (April 9th), Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration of the Dominican Republic (April 10th), Princess & Pirates Day (April 11th), Most Improved Student Night (April 13th-April 14th), Jackie Robinson Day (April 15th), There's Nothing to Do in Hartford Night, Boy Scout Night (April 25th), Bark in the Park Night (April 26th), Pride Night (April 27th), Women in Sports Night (April 28th), The Office Night (May 7th), Price is Right Night (May 8th), Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration of Colombia (May 18th), Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers Night (May 19th), Dinosaur Day (May 30th), Military Appreciation Day (May 31st), Kids Run the Show, Dairy Day (June 7th), Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration of Mexico (June 9th), Bachelor in Baseball Night (June 11th), Star Wars Night (June 16th), Pride Night (June 17th), Kickoff to Summer (June 18th), Girl Scout Night (June 27th), West Indian Heritage Day, Yoga in the Park (June 28th), Independence Day Celebration with Post Game Atlas Fireworks Shows (June 30th-July 3rd), Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers Night (July 11th), Polish Heritage Night (July 12th), First Responders Night (July 20th), Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration of Peru (July 23rd), Whalers Alumni Weekend (July 24th -July 26th), Summer Olympics Night (July 30th), Family Game Night (July 31st), Grandparents Day (August 2nd), Irish Heritage Night, Boy Scout Night (August 8th), Jewish Heritage Night (August 9th), Wizarding Night (August 18th), Teenage Turtles Night (August 19th), Caped Crusader Night (August 20th), Decades Night (August 27th), Pride Night (August 28th), Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration of Puerto Rico, Faith and Family Night (August 29th), Portuguese Heritage Night, Steamed Cheeseburgers Night (August 30th), Junior Fire Marshal Night (September 2nd), Fan Appreciation Night (September 3rd).

