Yard Goats Named Organization of the Year by MiLB

October 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, were named 2024 Organization of the Year by Minor League Baseball (MiLB). The announcement was made today at the Minor League Baseball Business Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Yard Goats were selected among the 120 full-season affiliated teams across the U.S. and Canada across four levels: Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Single-A, and nominees from each league were selected by their peers. Since moving into Dunkin' Park in 2017, the Yard Goats have seen continued increase in attendance each season, and established a new franchise-record 417,054 (including playoff game) in 2024 with 39 sellouts. The Yard Goats attracted over 400,000 fans for the third consecutive season with an average of 6,140 fans per game in the regular season.

"We are absolutely honored to receive this prestigious award from Minor League Baseball," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "This speaks volumes about our loyal fans, partners and employees. Our goal has always been to be more than just a baseball team, and have a positive impact in the Hartford community."

The Yard Goats were recognized by MiLB for continuing to operate a fun-family atmosphere at the games, as well as providing community programs for Hartford youths. New and exciting promotions were added while keeping the staples such as Giveaway Tuesdays, Saturday Fireworks, and Kids Run the Bases on Sunday. The Yard Goats changed their identity and played games as the Bouncing Pickles, Steamed Cheeseburgers, Hartford Schoolboys, and Los Chivos de Hartford. The Yard Goats Community Programs include the Yard Goats Young Ambassador After-School Program, Yard Goats Culinary Program, Yard Goats Drum Team, Yard Goats Theater Program, and Yard Goats Kindness Awards.

The 2024 promotional schedule was highlighted by the seventh annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend" in July, paying tribute to the former NHL franchise, and included a hospital visit, luncheon, on-field batting practice, and autograph session. The Yard Goats hosted a Celebration of Negro League Baseball in June and played as the "Hartford Schoolboys," honoring Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor, who was the first black athlete to play professional baseball in Hartford. Pedro Sierra, who played for the Indianapolis Clowns and Detroit Stars was part of the festivities and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Yard Goats honored Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in August and his son threw out the first pitch. Fans were given a Roberto Clemente knit hat as they entered the ballpark.

Some of the outside events the Yard Goats hosted at Dunkin' Park included GOAT Brew Fest, Connecticut's Largest Halloween Trick or Treat, Fan Fest, Back-to-school for Hartford youths, Haircuts for Homeless, One of Connecticut's largest blood drives, Footwear with Care for Homeless, and the Black Business Expos.

The Yard Goats open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4th at Dunkin' Park against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Season tickets are now on sale on the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. Individual tickets and promotions will be announced at a later date.

