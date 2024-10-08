Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 Award Winners

October 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) News Release







Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the 2024 winners of the Organization of the Year Award, Executive of the Year Award, Future Star Award, Driving Diversity Award, and the CommUNITY Champion Award. Nominees from each league were selected by their peers and were candidates for the overall awards.

ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR - Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies)

Since moving into Dunkin' Park in 2017, the Hartford Yard Goats have been a model franchise in Minor League Baseball, establishing franchise attendance records year after year and being a strong community partner in the Hartford community.

The Yard Goats posted 39 sellouts in 2024 and set a franchise record by drawing over 417,000 fans, the third consecutive year they've posted a year-over-year increase.

The club's alternate identities, the Bouncing Pickles and Steamed Cheeseburgers were two of the most popular alternate identities in Minor League Baseball, gaining the club national notoriety. Their tribute to the Negro Leagues, playing as the Hartford Schoolboys in honor of Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor, who was the first Black athlete to play professional baseball in Hartford, was a resounding success. The club had Pedro Sierra, who played for the Indianapolis Clowns and Detroit Stars of the Negro Leagues take part in the festivities and threw out the ceremonial first pitch that night.

The Yard Goats have been active participants in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative, playing as the Los Chivos de Hartford, where they have been among the most creative and innovative teams when it comes to reaching out to the Latino fan base in Hartford. The Yard Goats honored Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in August and his son threw out the first pitch. Fans were given a Roberto Clemente knit hat as they entered the ballpark.

Their promotional schedule was highlighted by the seventh annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend" in July, which paid tribute to the city's former NHL franchise. The weekend included a hospital visit, luncheon, on-field batting practice, and autograph session. Many former Whalers returned to Hartford including All-Star Kevin Deneen and the Yard Goats wore special hockey-style uniforms in the game.

Since their inception, the Yard Goats have been active members of the greater Hartford community and were selected as Minor League Baseball's 2019 John Henry Moss Community Service Award winner. Their impactful programs have continued and expanded through their Young Ambassador After-School Program, the Yard Goats Culinary Program, the Yard Goats Drum Team, the Yard Goats Theater Program, and the Yard Goats Kindness Awards.

The club also uses Dunkin' Park for several charitable events each year, such as the GOAT Brew Fest, Connecticut's Largest Halloween Trick or Treat, Yard Goats Fan Fest, Back-to-school for Hartford youths, Haircuts for Homeless, one of Connecticut's largest blood drives, Footwear with Care for Homeless events and Black Business Expos.

"It's very humbling to win this award as a lot of what we do is done just to make our community proud," said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson. "Our staff is relentlessly unsatisfied and our community really inspires us to continue to be better year in and year out."

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR - Randy Lewandowski, President & Chief Executive Officer, Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Indianapolis Indians President & CEO Randy Lewandowski recently completed his 31 st year with the organization and his first as the club's President & CEO after serving as President & General Manager from 2016-23.

In 2024, the Indians ascended to pre-pandemic levels by leading Minor League Baseball in average attendance (8,405) for just the second time in the team's 122-year history (also 2017) while attaining record-level revenue figures for the third consecutive year. The club also finished second in overall attendance (588,363), marking the sixth top-2 finish for Indianapolis in the last 11 seasons. Over the last 14 seasons combined, the Indians have been MiLB's overall attendance leader.

The club's focus on community impact continued with $250,000 distributed to 19 community partners, elevating Indianapolis Indians Charities' monetary donation total to $1.3 million since it was founded in 2019. Eight jersey auctions contributed an additional $87,360, with a record $15,097 coming from the Indians' Star Wars Night alone, and their in-park 50/50 Raffle raised $69,985. A large portion of the 2024 funding also stemmed from the nonprofit hosting the inaugural SWING at Victory Field in September 2023. The 1930s-themed signature charity event featured over 40 local restaurants serving out of concession stands and welcomed over 1,500 attendees to enjoy live entertainment on the field, speakeasies and a jazz club in the home clubhouse and batting cages.

Victory Field's non-game day calendar continued to grow in 2024, with annual events like the Indiana High School State Baseball Finals, the Victory Field Classic, the City-County Championships, Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch, Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday taking place at the ballpark. Additionally, the club played host to three days of Savannah Bananas games and community fundraising events like Baby Got Brunch and fundraisers for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and American Heart Association.

The Indians' merchandise revenues, website traffic and social media following reached new heights, too, and the club ranked at or near the top in the latter two categories across all of Minor League Baseball.

Much of the Indians' post-pandemic successes can be attributed to Lewandowski's leadership, as in 2020 and into early 2021, he went to bat for Indians employees during the pandemic and managed to keep all full-time staff members aboard, making Indianapolis one of a handful of MiLB teams to enter the COVID-impacted 2021 season with its full staff intact. His leadership has also extended across the baseball industry since 2021, as he represented his fellow Professional Development League (PDL) teams in on the PDL Club Operations Committee and the International League Scheduling committee.

Lewandowski's service in the community is also admirable. He joined the Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation as a board member in December 2022, and also serves on the board of directors for both Indy Chamber and Indianapolis Indians Charities. Additionally, Lewandowski spearheaded a partnership between the Indians and Indianapolis RBI in 2015 and now serves as chairman on the organization's board of directors. He was previously active in the Indiana chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as past president and board member, and past chair of the LLS Light the Night Walk. For a seven-year period, he was active in the youth sports coaching and mentoring ministry at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and School.

Lewandowski was inducted into the Bishop Dwenger High School Hall of Fame in 2015, was named the International League Executive of the Year in 2016 and was inducted into the Northeast Indiana Baseball Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

A native of Fort Wayne, Ind., Lewandowski graduated with a degree in business management from Anderson (Ind.) University, where he was a four-year starter on the Ravens' baseball team and earned academic All-America honors as a first baseman and pitcher.

Lewandowski and his wife, Christina, reside in Noblesville, Ind., and have two adult children, Alyssa (Mike) Tallman and Sam, and one granddaughter, Isla.

"There are so many talented and inspiring individuals across the baseball industry deserving of recognition as Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year," said Lewandowski "It's an honor to be this year's recipient of the award, which is shared with our incredible Indians staff that dedicates endless amounts of time and energy to create special memories for thousands of fans at Victory Field every year."

FUTURE STAR AWARD (Top Executive 25 or Younger) - Victoria Heppner - Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks)

In her two seasons in the front office with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Promotions Manager Victoria Heppner's strategic insights and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in boosting the Sod Poodles' revenue streams and expanding their fan base.

After serving as an intern in community relations in 2023, Heppner was hired full-time by the Sod Poodles, as her attitude and ability to identify areas of opportunity and innovation helped keep the Sod Poodles' operations and game experience among the best in Minor League Baseball.

Heppner has taken ownership of the club's theme nights and giveaways, and by actively soliciting input from staff members, has helped drive creativity, leading to increases in revenues and attendance. This summer, in celebration of the 100 th anniversary of the opening of Route 66 (which runs through Amarillo), Heppner and the Sod Poodles' staff worked tirelessly on a drone show and block party at HODGETOWN, complete with a fireworks finale.

In addition to her impact on revenues, Heppner has played a crucial role in enhancing the club's brand visibility and reputation, having successfully cultivated relationships with sponsors, local businesses, and season ticket holders, amplifying the club's reach and influence within the community.

A strong and passionate leader, Heppner oversees the Sod Squad promotional team, the team mascot's in-game activities as well as running the daily game day meeting and crafting of the nightly game entertainment script.

In the community, she oversees all mascot appearances and jersey auction efforts, partnering with local organizations that have shared over $100,000 that was generated by the auctions.

Heppner, 23, graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in December of 2022.

"I just feel super humbled and proud to represent the Sod Poodles, and to be able to continue to serve the Amarillo community," said Heppner. "I feel lucky to be able to pursue my passion a little bit further and just to see what the future holds for what I'm going to do in this industry."

CommUNITY Champion Award - Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres)

One of the most successful Minor League Baseball teams at any level, the Fort Wayne TinCaps continue to demonstrate an outstanding, ongoing commitment to charitable service, support, and leadership within both the Fort Wayne community and the baseball industry.

For the second consecutive year, in partnership with the Padres, the TinCaps had two team-wide days of service - once in each half of the season. In May, every member of the team's coaching staff, 30-player roster (including that day's starting pitcher), and front office staff members volunteered with The Rescue Mission, a local non-profit that provides restorative care to those experiencing a homelessness crisis. The team served lunches, cleaned up a center for women and children and helped haul and organize goods at a local thrift store.

In August, the entire team spent their morning at Fort Wayne's Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum. They assisted with various manual labor tasks around the complex, like moving cinder blocks and wood, mulching, and cleaning the museum space. The players, coaches, and team staff also had the meaningful experience of meeting veterans at the facility, including a Vietnam vet who delivered a powerful speech.

In addition to their annual cancer awareness/fundraising game in August where the team wore jerseys designed by a local cancer survivor and hosted pediatric patients, the club also worked with Remedy Live, a local mental health resource center, where team President Mike Nutter and players vulnerably shared testimonials of how they overcome mental health struggles as not only professional athletes, but everyday people. The club also provided in-stadium exposure for several local non-profits, including Fort Wayne's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; Remedy Live; Samaritan Dog; Sunny PATHH; and Great Kids Make Great Communities.

The club used their alternate identity for good, as they rebranded to the Hoosier State Tenderloins, which led the presenting partner of the weekend's games to donate hundreds of pounds of pork to Community Harvest for those facing a food crisis.

In an effort to reach out to young players and fans, TinCaps players hosted two free clinics for kids, and on nine Sundays, all players signed autographs for fans and took photos on the field. The club also had nearly 44,000 kids from 162 schools enrolled in their reading program and had partnerships with over 70 libraries.

The club displayed its appreciation for the United States military by hosting 10 military-supporting non-profit organizations and provided over 3,000 complimentary tickets to military families and veterans. The club's jersey auctions also raised over $25,000 for various charities in the Fort Wayne area.

"This is a tremendous honor for our great staff, our entire organization and the San Diego Padres, who encourage us to do great things and require our players to participate," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We probably made the biggest community impact we've ever made this season, and this is all a true blessing."

Driving Diversity Award - Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers)

The Nashville Sounds have become a leader in Minor League Baseball's efforts to be representative of the communities in which they live and serve. The Sounds' efforts to promote diversity on and off the field have taken league initiatives to another level and made First Horizon Park a safe, fun space for all fans to take in a game together.

The club's efforts take place year-round, and in 2024 began prior to the baseball season as the team partnered with Tennessee State University, a local HBCU, to host a Sport Management class for an immersive week of learning about the different parts of a front office of a professional sports team. The students received university credit for the class through their Human Performance and Sport Sciences department as each day focused on a different department, including Ticketing, Corporate Partnerships, Creative Services, Operations, Leadership and more.

The club also partnered with the Black Sports Business Academy, providing mentorship opportunities to those in the organization, whose mission is to support HBCU students looking to break into the sports industry. Along with monthly mentorship meetings, the Sounds host virtual learning opportunities in the fall focusing on building a promotional schedule with corporate partnerships and how those two facets intersect.

The Sounds celebrated the life and career of Nashville native and Negro Leagues star Henry Kimbro of the Nashville Elite Giants, going so far as to create a Henry Kimbro bobblehead that was distributed to 2,000 fans and hosted the Kimbro family for a weekend celebration of their father's life and career.

In North Nashville, the club has begun work with the Parkwood Community Club and Habitat for Humanity on a long-term project to restore the four community baseball fields in hopes of bringing baseball to more kids in the underserved community. The $3 million project is set to break ground this fall and expects to soon establish and run a youth baseball league. The park will also have 26 homes built by Habitat for Humanity, and will feature walking trails and recreational areas, along with a 59-acre Metro Park, making it a cornerstone in the community with easy access to baseball and softball for the 7,000 kids that live within two miles of the park. The Sounds have also subsidized the first 300 kids league fees annually for them to participate and have been joined on the project by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation (YDF), the Morgan Wallen Foundation, and the Spear Foundation.

In conjunction with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Nashville, the club hosted four Copa de la Diversion games in 2024, and created a season-long advertising campaign with Telemundo in an effort to make Spanish-speaking fans feel welcome at First Horizon Park all season, not just on Copa nights. The club highlighted its Latino players, recording videos in Spanish, giving fans a deeper look at their journeys in baseball and how they got to Nashville.

The Sounds held their fifth annual Pride Night, partnering with local businesses to promote inclusion and provide information about the upcoming Nashville Pride Festival. The club had pregame music with a local DJ on the team's Pride Plaza, which featured over a dozen LGBTQ+ groups from the Nashville community.

Among the other groups the club worked with in 2024, the Sounds partnered with the Tennessee Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and held a Mental Health Awareness Night. The club also held their 23 rd annual Sertoma Club Baseball Clinic for kids with hearing loss and/or communication disorders as nearly 40 kids from 3 to 15 years old participate in a baseball clinic led by Sounds players. The Sounds partnered with API Middle Tennessee for the club's first Asian and Pacific Islander Night in May, which celebrated members of the Nashville's growing API community.

First Horizon Park is also certified as sensory inclusive through KultureCity, making Nashville the first sports venue sensory inclusive city with all teams participating in sensory inclusivity training and having a sensory room. There are quiet spaces and headphone zones located throughout the ballpark with signage to alert those who may have sensory needs the spaces they can find refuge or may want to avoid, including a full sensory room with fidget toys designed to help self-regulate behaviors and allow them to take the needed break in an overstimulating environment. The club has sensory bags available for fans to check out with the Guest Services team that fans can take to their seat that include activities and tools for those who need them. The Sounds' full-time staff and Guest Services staff have completed and passed KultureCity's sensory inclusion training to ensure they are fully equipped to help those with sensory needs.

"This is an organizational decision from top to bottom as everyone buys into our ballpark being a welcoming place for everyone and our staff works tirelessly on a variety of programs that make this possible," said Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English. "It's really amazing to be honored by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball and it's something that our organization is very proud of."

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.