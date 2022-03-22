Yard Goats Launch Student Reading Challenge

March 22, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with Eversource, New England's largest energy delivery company, has launched a student reading challenge for the 2022 season. Students (K-8th grade) who read five books outside of the school curriculum between now and August 10th will earn two tickets to a Yard Goats game at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. One lucky student will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Students can submit their five books and preferred game date through an online form on yardgoatsbaseball.com.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Eversource on the Yard Goats Reading Challenge for students throughout Connecticut," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "This program will be a fun way for students to set reading goals, and get rewarded for their efforts with tickets to a Yard Goats game. We look forward to honoring all of these diligent readers at a game this summer."

The Yard Goats encourage all school principals, teachers and parents to share this exciting program with their students. The Yard Goats introduced the reading challenge with a video story of "Just a Dream" by Chris Van Allsburg, which is available on (www.yardgoatsbaseball.com), and can be shown in class. This is a story about a boy who does not care about the environment until a terrifying dream about the future of the planet. This dream changes the boy's' perspective and encourages him to make positive energy and environmental behavior changes to keep the planet healthy.

"We're proud to support the Reading Challenge this year and kicking it off by reading 'Just A Dream' is a great way to not only share the importance of reading but also teach students the value of energy efficiency," said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian. "We're always working to help our customers save money and energy, and educating kids allows them to use what they learn to help save energy in their own homes and share that information with their families."

The Yard Goats open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th (7:05 PM) against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites are now available for purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628), and all tickets will be delivered digitally. The Click-It-Or-Ticket Box office is open from Monday-Friday (10AM-5PM).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 22, 2022

Yard Goats Launch Student Reading Challenge - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.