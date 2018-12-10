Yard Goats Front Office Employee Recognized with Presidential Citation from MiLB

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by Minor League Baseball that Yard Goats Director of Community Partnerships Tiffany Young, has been named as the first recipient of the Presidential Citation for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion by MiLB. The announcement was made during the Baseball Winter Meetings Opening Session by Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner today in Las Vegas, Nevada. Young has been a member of the Yard Goats front office staff since the inaugural season.

Since 2008, during the annual Baseball Winter Meetings Opening Session, Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner presents Presidential Citations to recognize individuals or organizations for their contributions for the betterment of Minor League Baseball. Beginning this year, one citation was presented to a team or individual for their leadership in the area of diversity and inclusion.

"Tiffany has done a terrific job of using her platform with the Yard Goats to make a difference for the youth of Hartford and prepare them for what lies ahead in life," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "Using the facilities and space available at Dunkin' Donuts Park throughout the year for the benefit of these young people sets a wonderful example for all of our teams and is another example of what makes the Yard Goats such a strong community partner in Hartford. Tiffany's efforts are second to none and she is a most deserving of this recognition."

Tiffany has been instrumental in shaping Minor League Baseball's diversity and inclusion efforts, supporting Minor League Baseball's FIELD program, participating in Minor League Baseball's Diversity Think Tank project at Historic Dodgertown and serving on Minor League Baseball's Diversity Advisory Committee. In Hartford, Tiffany started the Hartford Yard Goats Young Ambassadors Program that provides 25 teenagers in Hartford a chance to develop business and leadership skills, prepare them for college and the job market ahead through resume writing seminars and job interview preparation sessions.

"I am extremely proud of Tiffany, and pleased that her hard work and achievements are being recognized," Yard Goats owner Josh Solomon said. "I think Minor League Baseball has made a great choice for the first-ever recipient of the Presidential Citation for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion."

In addition, she oversees all of the Yard Goats community programs including a culinary arts program that uses the kitchens at Dunkin' Donuts Park to teach students about food preparation and the basics of cooking as well as a theatre arts program that is held at the stadium to provide children an opportunity to participate in a drama program.

