Yard Goats Announce Soft Opening for the 2021 Season at Dunkin' Donuts Park

(Hartford, CT)







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it has added another Division I college baseball game at Dunkin' Donuts Park, and fans will be allowed to attend. It is the fourth season that college baseball has been featured at the Yard Goats award winning ballpark. The Sacred Heart University Pioneers will take on the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils in a Northeast Conference showdown on Saturday, May 8th at 2:30 PM. The game will serve as a soft opening for the 2021 season, with a full variety of concessions available, in-game entertainment, and more. A Limited number of tickets will be available to purchase starting on Monday (April 26th) on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com). All tickets will be delivered digitally, and are priced at $10.

The Yard Goats are following current CDC protocols, and working with the State of Connecticut, City of Hartford, and Major League Baseball to ensure our facility fosters a safe environment for fans, players and staff. All guests will be required to adhere to all ballpark policies, including health & safety policies. The list of Dunkin' Donuts Park Procedures and Protocols is posted on yardgoatsbaseball.com.

All guests two (2) years of age or older and staff members must wear facial coverings that cover both nose and mouth while at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Guests may temporarily remove facial coverings while actively consuming food or beverage while in their ticketed seat. Dunkin' Donuts Park is now a cashless/contactless venue. Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the Box Office, Yard Goats Team Store, and food and beverage locations.

The Sacred Heart Pioneers have been in the Northeast Conference tournament in 12 of the past 15 years, and won the NEC championship and participated in the NCAA tournament in 2006, 2011, 2012 and 2015. The Pioneers have seen 16 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft and the most recent, infielder Zack Short (2016), made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers today.

Central Connecticut has won six Northeast Conference championships under head coach Charlie Hickey. CCSU has played in the NCAA Tournament six times and in its most recent trip, in 2019, Central defeated #24 Cal, 7-4, at the Arkansas Regional. The Blue Devils have had 19 players selected in the MLB draft, including Evan Scribner who played in the majors from 2011-17.

