Promos Announced, Single Game Tickets for First Homestand on Sale April 26th

April 21, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The time has come for everyone to have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a Reading Fightin Phils game this summer. A LIMITED NUMBER of single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 26th at 9AM! They will only be available for the first homestand which includes SIX games from Opening Night on Tuesday, May 4th through Sunday, May 9th.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets for the games of their choice quickly when they go on sale as only a limited number of tickets will be available due to social distancing requirements. If you and your family want to attend one of the first six games, watch R-Phils baseball, and enjoy a "return to normalcy," please don't hesitate to secure your seats! Please visit rphils.com/tickets for the opportunity to purchase online or feel free to call the Fightins front office at 610-370-BALL! You can also visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium beginning Monday, April 26th at 9AM.

A full list of promotions for the first six games, with single game tickets available beginning Mon, April 26th:

May 4th, 7:05 vs Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

OPENING NIGHT! FEATURED NIGHT! - Gates, 5:00; Seating Bowl, 5:30; First Pitch, 7:05

- First 2,000 fans will receive 70th Anniversary America's Classic Ballpark Fleece Blanket - Penn State Health St. Joseph, Feesers, Carpenter, The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School

- 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ Erich Cawalla & Friends - Rusty Rail Brewing Company & Windsor Distributing

- R-Phils Throwback Tuesday Uniforms

May 5th, 7:05 vs Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

FEATURED GAME! - Gates, 6:00; Seating Bowl, 6:00; First Pitch, 7:05

- First 1,500 fans will receive 70th Anniversary America's Classic Ballpark Fleece Blanket - Penn State Health St. Joseph, Feesers, Carpenter, The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School

- Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Night: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50-Classic Harley-Davidson

- Pre-Game Community Music Showcase - String Tree

May 6th, 7:05 vs Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

Gates, 6:00; Seating Bowl, 6:30; First Pitch, 7:05

- R-Phils Throwback Thursday Uniforms - Classic Black R-Train

May 7th, 7:05 vs Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

FEATURED GAME! - Gates, 5:00; Seating Bowl, 6:00; First Pitch, 7:05

- Mother's Day Weekend PINK OUT for Breast Cancer Backpack (First 750 Women Age 18 & Over)- Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute

- 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars

- Savage 61 FIESTA FRIDAY w/ Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms

May 8th, 6:45 vs Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

Gates, 4:45; Seating Bowl, 5:45; First Pitch, 7:05

- 4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage

- Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - BB&T

May 9th, 2:15 vs Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

FEATURED GAME! - Gates, 1:00; Seating Bowl, 1:15; First Pitch, 2:15

- Mother's Day PINK OUT for Breast Cancer Backpack (First 750 Women Age 18 & Over) - Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute

- Pre-Game Community Music Showcase - String Tree

- Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50 w/Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms - Classic Harley-Davidson

- All Fans Run the Bases After the Game - 69 News Berks Edition

The R-Phils have chosen to release individual game tickets for sale one homestand at a time to be able to accommodate any adjustments to social distancing guidelines for future homestands. Individual tickets for games beyond these first six will be made available shortly. However, Fightin Phils Mini-Plans, Flex Bank ticket packages, and group picnic area tickets are on sale now FOR THE ENTIRE SEASON. Fans can use these flexible packages to be able to secure their seats for the first series, and for future series, before individual tickets go on sale to the general public. Call today for a group outing/picnic, or for Mini-Plans and Flex Bank tickets â to get your tickets for ALL GAMES NOW!

"We hope that fans are as excited as we are to get back to having professional baseball at FirstEnergy Stadium," said Executive Director of Ticket Sales Mike Becker. "After such a long wait, don't miss out on your opportunity to get in on the fun. It's going to feel great to sit outside in the ballpark and enjoy baseball with a hot dog and a beverage!"

The R-Phils encourage everyone to select the best games for you and your family crew in advance. Then, get ready to secure your tickets on April 26th starting at 9AM! This release includes the promotions for the first six games. The remainder of the promotional schedule will be released in the near future.

The R-Phils organization will be following CDC guidelines. The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this season. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from April 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.