Yard Goats Announce Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale February 7th

January 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that individual tickets will go on sale for all home games on Friday, February 7th at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park. Friday will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the home opener, Friday, April 4th (7:10 PM), as the Hartford Yard Goats host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats will play 69 home games at Dunkin' Park including games against the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets affiliates.

The Yard Goats will play as two new alternate identities this season, and the first one will be announced next Thursday, January 30th. The second alternate identity will be unveiled along with the full promotional schedule on February 6th. The team has enjoyed tremendous success with the past alternate identities including the Hartford Bouncing Pickles, Steamed Cheeseburgers, Whirlybirds and more. The Hartford Bouncing Pickles was named Minor League Baseball's best theme night in 2023.

"We are excited to announce that our individual game tickets will be available on February 7th, as we begin the countdown to Opening Night," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "And we can't wait for fans to "meet" our two new identities starting next week."

The Yard Goats were recently named 2024 Organization of the Year by Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and selected among the 120 full-season affiliated teams across the U.S. and Canada across four levels. Since moving into Dunkin' Park in 2017, the Yard Goats have seen continued increase in attendance each season, and established a new franchise-record 417,054 (including playoff game) in 2024 with 39 sellouts. The Yard Goats attracted over 400,000 fans for the third consecutive season with an average of 6,140 fans per game in the regular season.

