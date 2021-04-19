Yard Goats Announce Individual Game Tickets for Month of May Will Go on Sale Monday, April 26th

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that individual game tickets for the month of May will go on sale on April 26th at 10:00 AM. A Limited number of tickets will be available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628), and all tickets will be delivered digitally. No in-person sales will be available at this time. The Yard Goats will follow social distance guidelines by establishing seating pods in the main seating sections. Fans will be able to purchase tickets in pods of 2 to 6 seats with appropriate social distance set between each pod. The 2021 Yard Goats promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

This season the Yard Goats are unveiling two table seating options. The first is the Travelers Patio, where groups of four fans will be assigned a high top table behind the batter's eye, in a social space with televisions, and food & drink options. This is a perfect space for catching up with family and friends in a comfortable, outdoor setting. The second is the Tine Dale Party Porch, which is located on the second level near the right field foul pole. This area will also feature private tables of four.

The Yard Goats home opener is set for Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05 PM against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. It will be the first Yard Goats game at Dunkin' Donuts Park in 621 days as the two teams will begin a six-game series. The Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, will make their debut in Hartford for a six-game series the following week, May 18-23.

"We are ecstatic to finally be able to welcome our fans back to watch the Yard Goats play at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Our wonderful and passionate fans, the best in baseball, will once again have the opportunity to experience America's National Pastime in one of the greatest minor league ballparks in the country."

The Yard Goats are following current CDC protocols, and working with the State of Connecticut, City of Hartford, and Major League Baseball to ensure our facility fosters a safe environment for fans, players and staff. All guests will be required to adhere to all ballpark policies, including health & safety policies. The list of Dunkin' Donuts Park Procedures and Protocols is posted on yardgoatsbaseball.com.

All guests two (2) years of age or older and staff members must wear facial coverings that cover both nose and mouth while at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Guests may temporarily remove facial coverings while actively consuming food or beverage while in their ticketed seat. Dunkin' Donuts Park is now a cashless/contactless venue. Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the Box Office, Yard Goats Team Store, and food and beverage locations. Increased sanitation of high traffic areas will take place during game, and additional hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the ballpark.

