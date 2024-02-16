Yard Goats Announce College Baseball Games Coming Back to Dunkin' Park

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that college baseball is returning to Dunkin' Park with five games scheduled for this spring. It is the seventh season that college baseball has been featured at the Yard Goats award-winning ballpark. The college series will begin with Eastern Connecticut State University hosting Plymouth State for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 30th at 12:00 PM. The game will serve as a full ballpark reopening and will include the popular Yard Goats on-field promotions, games, and open concession stands for fans.

The University of Hartford Hawks will return to Dunkin' Park and host Williams College on Tuesday, April 30th at 6:00 PM. It is the seventh consecutive season that the Hawks have played at the award-winning ballpark. Fans will have the opportunity to watch college baseball in the morning with a pair of weekday 10:35 AM games, as the University of Saint Joseph hosts Westfield State University on Tuesday, April 16th, and Southern Connecticut State University plays against University of Bridgeport on April 30th.

"We are excited to welcome college baseball back to Dunkin' Park," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Our fans will once again have the chance to see some great college baseball, and enjoy the amenities of our wonderful downtown ballpark."

Tickets for the college games are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Luxury suites, groups and hospitality options are available by calling in. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

2024 College Baseball Schedule at Dunkin' Park

Saturday, March 30th (12PM-DH) Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors vs Plymouth State Panthers

Tuesday, April 16th (10:35 AM) University of Saint Joseph Blue Jays vs Westfield State Owls

Tuesday, April 30th (10:35 AM) Southern Connecticut State University vs University of Bridgeport Purple Knights

Tuesday, April 30th (6:00 PM) University of Hartford Hawks vs Williams College Ephs

