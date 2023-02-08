Yard Goats Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2023 promotional schedule for the home games at Dunkin' Park. The upcoming season, just 57 days away, is filled with many promotional nights, fireworks shows, premium giveaway games, and celebrity appearances. Fans will be treated to Post-Game Fireworks Shows after every Saturday evening game and all 69 home games will have a promotion, theme or giveaway. The Yard Goats will also introduce three new alternate jerseys this season. The "Hometown Series," which includes the Hartford skyline in the design, the "Hartford School Boys," honoring Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor, and the "Bouncing Pickles", reminding folks that you cannot sell a "bounceless" pickle to somebody in Connecticut. The Yard Goats will host Opening Night on Thursday, April 6th vs Bowie.

The promotional schedule is highlighted by the sixth annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend," which will take place on July 21st and July 22nd as the Yard Goats host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. The Yard Goats will be wearing special hockey-style uniforms to pay tribute to the former NHL franchise. Many former Hartford Whalers players will be part of a festive weekend which will include a luncheon, on-field pregame ceremony, and autograph session. Many historic Whalers moments and highlights will be shown to the fans on the outfield video board.

The Yard Goats will welcome a collection of celebrities to Dunkin' Park. Actress Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on The Office, will take part in a fun night celebrating the hit television show on May 3rd. Actor John O'Hurley, who is known for his portrayal of J. Peterman on the well-known sitcom Seinfeld, will be part of the fun as we celebrate the show on August 31st. Fans will have the opportunity for a special VIP meet-and-greet with both actors.

In addition to all the fireworks, celebrity appearances, giveaways, and returning staples such as Kids Run the Bases (all Sunday games) and Baseball Bingo (every Tuesday game), the Yard Goats also added several new theme games so that fans can feel the spirit inside Dunkin' Park. 90's Night (August 2nd/go back in time 30 years and relive some of the best things from that decade and receive a Yard Goats Fanny Pack), Tie Dye Night (September 6th/celebrating the Grateful Dead with Dead Head trivia and music), Video Game Night (June 7th/with a special appearance by Mario & Luigi from the Super Mario series), Golden Ticket Night (July 6th/celebrate the most SCRUMDIDDLYUMPTIOUS story of all time, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory), Unicorn Night (June 22nd/will be a fun and magical night with a Kids Unicorn Horn Headband Giveaway, games, crafts and prizes), Biz Kids Night (July 19th/will be a fun night as kids with businesses across Connecticut will be on hand to showcase their talent).

MiLB's continued partnership with Marvel Entertainment will present "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" campaign, where the Yard Goats will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys on-field during the game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place throughout the game. The "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" game will take place on May 18th and the Yard Goats will be dressed in a Marvel themed Yard Goats jersey for their game against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

The Yard Goats will celebrate baseball's Hispanic culture and its heritage when they play as Los Chivos de Hartford on May 5th, June 8th, August 19th, and September 9th. The name, which translates from Spanish as the Goats of Hartford, is part of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

The Yard Goats will once again host a Celebration of Negro League Baseball on June 23rd and play as the "Hartford School Boys," honoring Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor, who was the first black athlete to play professional baseball in Hartford. This game will shine the spotlight on some of the greatest players from the Negro Leagues, and tell the story of how these amazing trailblazers changed baseball history.

Burgers or Hot Dogs? On August 1st the Yard Goats will play as the Steamed Cheeseburgers and the Reading Fightin Phils will play as the Hot Dogs bringing one of the best eating combinations together for a plate of fun. It is believed the steamed cheeseburger was invented in Connecticut and Ted's Restaurant, who has been serving them since 1959, will have them available in the Neighborhood Flavors Cart. As always, delicious hot dogs will be ready at the concession stands.

The Yard Goats are also bringing back some of the popular theme nights again for 2023. Bark in the Park (April 8th /fans will be allowed to purchase a ticket and bring their dog to a game), Star Wars Night (May 4th/celebrate the most popular movie franchise of all time, with a salute to Star Wars and meet special characters at the game), Pajama Party Night (June 9th/fans can wear their favorite PJ's for a chance to win great prizes), Wizarding Night (August 3rd/the world of wizardry is the theme along with the most popular book and movie series of all time, Princess & Pirates Night (August 4th/fans can dress up and have your picture taken with a REAL princess or Pirate at the game and fun activities for the kids), Faith & Family Day (August 5th/special event celebrating the religious communities of our region), Country Night (August 17th/music and line dancing), #HartfordHasIt Night (September 1st /highlighting some of the great things in the city of Hartford), Zombie Night (September 7th/fans can dress up in in their favorite Halloween costume to win cash prizes and scary ghouls and goblins will be roaming the concourse). The Yard Goats will host multiple heritage nights, including the annual Irish Night (April 21st), with Irish music, step dancers, and performers, and the first ever Italian Night (August 16th) featuring Italian food along with singers and dancers in the pregame show.

The Yard Goats will take a serious role in bringing attention to many causes and community programs including the first ever Tourette's Awareness Night on May 19th. The Yard Goats will host Pride Nights (June 6th & September 8th), Deaf Awareness Night (May 17th), Power of Ability Night (June 21st), First Responders Night (July 20th), Breast Cancer Awareness (July 7th), Military Appreciation Night (June 24th), Strike Out Cancer in a Cape (August 18th), Organized Labor Night (September 2nd). The Yard Goats will honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in a Celebration on August 19th, and will once again have three Most Improved Student Nights (April 18th-20th), recognizing academic achievement in the classroom.

In addition to all the Yard Goats home games, fans will be treated to the popular game of Banana Ball as the Savannah Bananas will play at Dunkin' Park on August 14th as part of their world tour. Come watch the Bananas perform choreographed dances in a circus atmosphere with eccentric rules as they compete against The Party Animals.

*2023 Premium Giveaway Schedule: *

Kids Mystery Bobblehead (April 23rd), Yard Goats Green Kids Jersey (May 2nd), Yard Goats Gray Kids Jersey (May 16th), Kids Hometown Jersey & Pride Themed Key Chain (June 6th), Yard Goats Camo Hat (June 20th), Yard Goats Manager Chris Denorfia Bobblehead (July 5th), Fancy Pants the Goat Hat (July 18th), Kids Steamed Cheeseburger Jersey (August 1st), Yard Goats Fanny Pack (August 2nd), Yard Goats Kids Los Chivos Jersey (August 15th), Los Chivos Hat (August 19th), Yard Goats Beanie (August 29th), Former MLB Pitcher Rob Dibble Bobblehead (August 30th), Yard Goats Adult Hometown Jersey (September 5th), Pride Themed Key Chain (September 8th).

*2023 Theme Nights*

Opening Night Celebration (April 6th), Bark in the Park (April 8th), Most Improved Student Nights (April 18th-20th), Irish Night (April 21st), The Office Night with Kate Flannery (May 3rd), Star Wars Night (May 4th), Los Chivos Cinco de Mayo Celebration (May 5th), Hartford Bouncing Pickles Night (May 17th), Marvels Defenders of the Diamond Night (May 19th), Tourette's Awareness Night (May 19th), Pride Night (June 6th), Video Game Night (June 7th), Los Chivos Brazilian/Portuguese Celebration (June 8th), Pajama Party (June 9th), Dairy Day (June 11th), Power of Ability Night (June 21st), Unicorn Night (June 22nd), Negro League Celebration (June 23rd), Military Appreciation Night (June 24th), , Golden Ticket Night (July 6th), Breast Cancer Awareness Night (July 7th), Biz Kids Night (July 19th), First Responders Night (July 20th), Whalers Alumni Weekend (July 21st-22nd), 90's Night (August 2nd), Wizarding Night (August 3rd), Princess & Pirates Night (August 4th), Faith & Family Day (August 5th), Italian Heritage Night (August 16th), Country Night (August 17th), Strike Out Cancer In A Cape (August 18th), Roberto Clemente Celebration (August 19th), Seinfeld Night with John O'Hurley (August 31st), #HartfordHasIt Night (September 1st), Organized Labor Night (September 2nd), Tie Dye Night (September 6th), Zombie Night (September 7th), Pride Night (September 8th), Los Chivos Night (September 9th), Final Game Celebration (September 10th).

*2023 Post Game Fireworks Shows *

April 7th, April 22nd, May 6th, May 20th, June 10th, June 24th, July 4th, July 8th, July 22nd, August 5th, August 19th, September 2nd, September 9th.

*2023 Post Game Kids Run the Bases*

April 23rd, May 7th, May 21st, June 11th, June 25th, July 9th, July 23rd, August 6th, August 20th, September 3rd, September 10th

Individual game tickets will go on sale for all home games this Friday (February 10th) at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

Yard Goats Season Tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2023 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

