RubberDucks to Host Job Fairs on February 21, February 23 and February 25
February 8, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will host job fairs for a variety of gameday staff positions on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 25, The RubberDucks will also host Non-Profit Group Hiring Events on Thursday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 25. All events will take place in the National Interstate Insurance Suite level at Canal Park. Tuesday and Thursday's events will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while Saturday's event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Applying for gameday staff positions is easy! Interested candidates only need to bring a resume and may complete an application before or at the job fair. Candidates do not need to pre-register for an interview. They may come to either event and enter the RubberDucks' administrative office doors facing Main Street.
"We are looking for the best of the best to provide outstanding customer service here at Canal Park for all of our home games in 2023," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Our gameday staff is crucial to making gamedays great every season. The RubberDucks offer a great work environment ranging from those students who are home from college to those looking to earn some extra cash during the season."
Gameday staff positions available are:
Ushers
Ticket takers
Fun Zone attendants
Team Shop Associates
Clean Team members
Daytime suite cleaners
Gate Security
Grounds Crew
Concession stand managers
Concession stand attendants
Servers
Bartenders
Cashiers
Food and beer vendors
Picnic attendants
Warehouse attendants
If interested in a position, please send your resume to jobs@akronrubberducks.com.
The Non-Profit Group Hiring Events are a chance for non-profit groups to come learn and interview for concession positions on gamedays. Non-profits will receive a portion of the concession proceeds on the days they work.
The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.
