Yard Goats & Liberty Bank Announce Partnership

April 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, and Liberty Bank announced a multi-year expanded Founding Level Sponsorship beginning this season. The partnership includes naming rights to the reformatted Liberty Bank Pavilion hospitality area in Left Field at Dunkin' Park - the largest hospitality space in the ballpark available for businesses, community groups, family and friends to enjoy as well as naming rights to the Centerfield Trumbull Street gate. Liberty Bank has unique branding throughout the stadium and integration of their "Be Community Kind" mantra into the experience for all through their Community Kindness Award at select Yard Goats games. Liberty Bank is now "The Official Bank of the Hartford Yard Goats".

"Liberty Bank has been a trusted partner of the Yard Goats since day one," Yard Goats Team President Tim Restall said. "We're so pleased to continue to see this relationship grow, and flourish, and are proud to stand with Liberty Bank as they create opportunities that benefit the Greater Hartford Region through their activation."

"At Liberty Bank, we align ourselves with organizations who share the same unwavering commitment

we do to helping individuals, families, businesses and communities thrive. That's why we are proud to

now be the Official Bank of the Hartford Yard Goats," said David W. Glidden, President & CEO of Liberty Bank. "We would like to congratulate the Yard Goats on their 10th season - not only for what they do on the baseball field - but for the significant impact they have on the community and local economy. Team Liberty and the Yard Goats is a winning partnership and a perfect way to celebrate the Bank's historic 200th Anniversary in 2025."

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park for their next homestand tomorrow night (Tuesday, April 15th) and host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Individual game tickets for all Yard Goats home games, season tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now available on yardgoatsbaseball.com.

