RubberDucks' CJ Kayfus Named Player of the Week

April 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks first baseman and outfielder CJ Kayfus was named Eastern League Player of the Week for Week 3, April 7-13.

Kayfus hit .556 (10-for-18) with six runs scored, three RBI, two triples, a double and a home run in five games played against the Altoona Curve.

Kayfus is the first member of the 2025 RubberDucks to be named Eastern League Pitcher or Player of the Week this season.

A 2023 third-round pick (93rd overall selection) out of Miami (FL), the 23-year-old Kayfus is in his second season with the RubberDucks. In eight games played this season, he is batting .516 with a home run, two doubles, three triples and seven RBI. He has hit safely in all eight games he has played this season with five multi-hit games.

The Akron RubberDucks head to Erie to begin a six-game series against the SeaWolves on April 15. The RubberDucks will return to Canal Park to begin a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:35 p.m.

