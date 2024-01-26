Yankees Name James Cooper as Tampa Tarpons' Next Manager

TAMPA, FL - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2024 coaching staff, led by new manager James Cooper. The 41-year-old skipper replaces Rachel Balkovec, who joined the Miami Marlins this offseason as their Director of Player Development.

Cooper enters his third season in the Yankees organization and his first as manager of the Tampa Tarpons. He made his professional coaching debut with the FCL Yankees as a defensive coach in 2022 and was named manager for the 2023 campaign. Last season under Cooper, the FCL Yankees found success at the plate, finishing first in the FCL in runs, hits, triples, RBIs, AVG, OBP, SLG%, and OPS. In addition, the team finished top 3 in homeruns and stolen bases. Following a championship season in 2022, the FCL Yankees made it back to the championship but fell to the FCL Braves in a best-of-three series.

Before joining the Yankees, Cooper previously served as the head baseball coach at Gramling State University (La.) for 12 seasons between 2010-2021. He led the Tigers to a SWAC championship in his first season as head coach and was named Southwestern Athletic Conference "Baseball Coach of the Year" in 2010 & 2017. Cooper attended Grambling State as student and was named Second-Team All-SWAC and earned First-Team All-SWAC honors as a senior. He was also involved as an assistant coach at USA Baseball's National Team Development Program from 2018-2021, coaching both the 16U and 18U teams.

The Houston Astros selected Cooper in the 33rd round of the 2004 First-Year Player Draft and played 103 games over two minor league seasons for the organization. During his two years with the Tri-City ValleyCats, Cooper batted .249 (79-for-317) with 3 HR and 43 RBIs. He also played a season with the Sussex Skyhawks of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball in 2006.

The Tarpons' Affiliate Coaching and Support Staff will return three members from last year's campaign: Michel Hernandez (Defensive Coach), Jordan Gosztola (Athletic Training) and Michael Pascento (Clubhouse Manager).

New additions to the Tarpons' staff in 2024 includes: Preston Claiborne (Pitching Coach), Tom DeAngelis (Hitting Coach), Antonio Pacheco (Defensive Coach), Esteban Morales (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Dominic Coz (Video Assistant) and Michael Helton (Advanced Scouting Analyst).

