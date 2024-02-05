X's Team up with Ticket Smarter

TicketSmarter is excited to offer a unique 5% discount (code - IOWA5) to fans and supporters of the Sioux City Explorers for a wide array of live events in Sioux City and its surrounding areas. Access our extensive selection of over 125,000 concerts, sports events, theatrical productions, and more through the provided links, and enjoy the discount at checkout, enriching your entertainment journey.

Sioux City's Music and Concert Scene

Immerse yourself in the dynamic music scene of Sioux City, where a diverse range of venues brings the melody of live music to life. From the historic Orpheum Theatre, which hosts an array of musical acts, to local venues that offer intimate performances, the city's music scene caters to all tastes. Whether you're a fan of country, rock, indie, or classical music, the vibrant performances in Sioux City ensure a memorable experience for every music lover. Catch Journey and Toto or Sam Hunt, Brett Young and Lily Rose at the Tyson Events Center.

Sports Excitement and Team Spirit

Rally behind the Sioux City Explorers and immerse yourself in the local sports culture. Experience the thrill of the game at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park, where the Explorers showcase their talent and passion for baseball. The community's spirit and enthusiasm for sports are palpable, making each match an exciting event that unites fans and families alike. Or catch the Sioux City Musketeers if hockey is more your speed. And, you can always catch The Harlem Globetrotters as they make their way acoss the country. Or, if you enjoy monster trucks, check out Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live.

Theatrical and Cultural Highlights

Sioux City is a hub for cultural and theatrical experiences. The Orpheum Theatre not only presents musical performances but also offers a stage for Broadway shows, classical concerts, and dance performances. Enjoy amazing musicals like The Book of Mormon or Jesus Christ Superstar. Local theaters and cultural centers provide a diverse lineup of events, catering to a wide range of preferences and ensuring that there's always something captivating to experience in the arts scene.

Join the Sioux City Explorers in exploring the vibrant entertainment and cultural landscape of Sioux City. Each opportunity opens the door to new discoveries and unforgettable experiences. With TicketSmarter, embrace the lively spirit of the region and be part of its thriving community. From concerts and sports games to theater performances, Sioux City offers a rich array of cultural and entertainment options that cater to everyone.

