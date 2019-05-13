X's Get Blanked by Saints on the Road

St. Paul, MN - The St. Paul Saints defeated the Sioux City Explorers 6-0 in an exhibition game from CHS Field on Monday evening.

The Explorers were never able to truly get the bats going in the ball game and that started with the excellent pitching of Jake Matthys for St. Paul. He twirled four innings of shut out baseball while striking out two and allowing just a single hit. As he carried over the 0.93 ERA he held against the Explorers from the 2018 season in 9.2 innings of work.

The Saints on the other hand were able to find some success against X's starting pitcher Zach Jemiola. In the second a lead off single and two walks had the bases loaded with one away. A ground ball to second base by Dan Motl seemed like the perfect inning ending double play, but Motl was too quick down the line and beat out the throw from Sioux City short stop Nate Samson to keep the inning alive and to bring a run home. Motl would then steal second and a base hit by Max Murphy would drive another run in to make it 2-0 St. Paul but Motl would be cut down at the dish by a throw from X's centerfielder Daytona Bryden.

The former Sioux City Explorer Blake Schmit would tack onto the Saints lead with a towering solo home run to lead off the third inning and make it 3-0 St. Paul.

Carlos Sierra would take over for Jemiola in the fifth and toss two innings of scoreless baseball while adding on three strikeouts.

The Explorers would threaten in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and two outs but weren't able to push anything across. Dylan Kelly was the lone Explorer to reach base twice as he singled in the third inning and drew a walk.

The Saints would double their lead in the seventh inning. They used a pair of lead off walks to begin their rally and a pair of RBI base knocks and a sacrifice fly would make it 6-0 St. Paul.

Matt Pobereyko would put out the Explorers fire with a perfect eighth inning, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing an easy fly ball to left.

The Explorers are now 3-2 on the spring training exhibition game schedule and will finish their round of exhibition games on Tuesday against St. Paul with an 11:30 am start time. They will then begin the 2019 regular season on Thursday, May 16th versus the Lincoln Saltdogs at home with first pitch scheduled for 7:12 pm.

