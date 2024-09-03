Xavier Peters Returns to the Sharks

September 3, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks defensive lineman Xavier Peters

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks have re-signed defensive lineman Xavier Peters to the roster for the 2025 Season.

Last season, Peters appeared in five games for the Sharks and tallied up nine solo tackles and three assisted tackles. He also had one sack against the Iowa Barnstormers. Peters has an opportunity to be a focal point of the Sharks' defense in their 15th season.

Peters played college football at three universities: Florida State, Kentucky, and FAU. His collegiate career includes recording 18 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble over 16 games. Peters started at FSU in 2018, then transferred to Kentucky in 2019. After struggling to find the right fit, he transferred again, this time to FAU, where he settled in for the next two years. Peters entered the 2024 draft but, unfortunately, did not hear his name called. However, he now rejoins a defense that is both hungry and intense.

