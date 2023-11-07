Xavier Filion Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is Xavier Filion!

Filion was a major factor in Roanoke's 5-3 comeback win over Pensacola on Friday night, notching two goals for the Dawgs. The 21-year old winger scored Roanoke's first of the period by tapping in a centering feed from Owen McDade to cut the deficit to 2-1. The rookie forward really showed his skills on his second goal, as he held the puck for an extra moment to force Pensacola's goaltender out of position before flipping the puck into the net for the eventual game-winning goal.

The Plessisville, Quebec native has tallied three goals, one assist, and a plus-two plus/minus rating in five games for the Dawgs this season!

