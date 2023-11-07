Bair Gendunov Named SPHL Player of the Week

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes, in coordination with the SPHL, are pleased to announce that forward Bair Gendunov has been named SPHL Player of the Week for the week of October 30th to November 5th. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, November 11th against the Huntsville Havoc, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

In this past weekend's two games against the Macon Mayhem, Gendunov dominated with 4 goals and 2 assists, along with a shootout goal in Friday's shootout, to play a leading role in propelling the Thunderbolts to a 3-point weekend, as the Thunderbolts came back from separate three goal and two goal deficits to win 6-5 in a shootout on Friday and earn a point by coming back from another 3-0 deficit to again force overtime on Saturday, before falling 4-3. Through 4 games, the Toronto, Ontario native leads the Thunderbolts in scoring with 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points, with at least one point in each of Evansville's first four games.

