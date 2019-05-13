Wynne Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters pitcher Randy Wynne the Pitcher of the Week following Opening Weekend.

Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, chooses the weekly award.

In earning the award, Wynne earned his first win of the season in Saturday's 6-1 win against the Southern Illinois Miners.

"Congrats to Randy for a well-deserved recognition of his outing," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

"He was in total command of all of his pitches and attacked the zone. He worked ahead of hitters and got big outs when he had to."

"It feels great to receive this recognition," Wynne said. "I'm always focused on helping the team win but it's nice to be recognized."

Wynne tossed eight innings while striking out a career-high 13 batters. Wynne recorded 12 strikeouts on two occasions during the 2018 season, one of which came against the Miners.

The right-hander allowed an unearned run and only two hits on Saturday against the Miners.

"All the credit goes to Patrick McGuff and Rob Calabrese," Wynne said. "Rob and I were taking notes on Friday night, and McGuff drew us a great roadmap. All I did was execute the game plan that those guys laid out for me."

"Randy worked hard this offseason and it showed on Saturday," McCauley said.

Wynne earned the first league honor for Evansville this season.

In 2018, Wynne was 9-9 in 19 starts and 23 appearances, throwing 134.1 innings pitched. The Santee, Calif. native posted a 3.55 ERA with 114 strikeouts while finishing four complete games. His innings pitched, strikeouts and complete game totals finished top-five or tied for top-five in Otters single-season history.

Wynne signed with the Otters before the 2018 season after spending time with the Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

Following a day off Monday, Evansville will embark on their first road trip of the season, traveling to Crestwood, Ill. for a three-game series against the Windy City Thunderbolts. First pitch Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m.

Wynne is listed as the probable starter for Thursday's series finale at Windy City, which will be a 10:35 a.m. start.

All three games from Windy City can be heard on the radio at 91.5 WUEV or evansvilleotters.com with David Nguyen on the play-by-play.

