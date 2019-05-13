Esthay Named Frontier League Player of the Week

May 13, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





O'FALLON, Mo. - River City Rascals outfielder Kameron Esthay was named the Frontier League's Player of the Week on Monday, following the first week of the 2019 season. The 24-year old hit .444 over the team's first four games, with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs. Evansille Otters right-hander Randy Wynne took home the league's first Pitcher of the Week honors of the year, after throwing a two-hit shutout over the weekend with 13 strikeouts.

Esthay was originally drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 26th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Baylor. The Lake Charles, La. native spent two seasons in the team's system, playing the 2017 campaign with the (A) Hagerstown Suns of the South Atlantic League. He drove in four runs in the Rascals' 9-0 win over the Washington Wild Things on Saturday.

The Rascals (3-1) resume play on Wednesday, May 15 in Florence, Ky. for a doubleheader against the Florence Freedom, beginning at 4:35 p.m. CDT from UC Health Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.