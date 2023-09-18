Wyatt Langford Named Texas League Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders outfielder Wyatt Langford was named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of September 12th - 17th.

The Texas Rangers' 2023 first-round pick hit .500 (11-for-22)/.593/1.045/1.638 in his six games against the Amarillo Sod Poodles with four home runs, six RBIs, five walks, four runs scored and a stolen base.

In his 12 games with Frisco, he hit .405 (17-for-42)/.519/.762/1.281 with three doubles, four homers, 10 RBIs, 7 runs, 11 walks, seven strikeouts and a steal.

Langford was selected with the fourth-overall selection in the 2023 draft by the Rangers out of the University of Florida. There, he was a Unanimous First Team All-American selection after leading the Gators to the College World Series Championship Finals, where they fell to the LSU Tigers. On the season, the outfielder hit an astounding .373/.471/.746/1.217 with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs over 64 games.

Over his career, he shattered the Florida slugging percentage record by 32 points, slugging .746 over three years. He also became one of three Gators in program history to have back-to-back 20-plus home run seasons, bashing 26 as a sophomore in 2022 and 21 as a junior in 2023.

After the draft, he played three games with the Arizona Complex League, hitting a home run and three doubles, and was then promoted to High-A Hickory. With the Crawdads, he batted .333/.453/.644/1.097 over 24 games with eight doubles, two triples, five homers, 15 RBIs, 18 walks, 18 strikeouts and seven steals.

The Gainesville, Florida native was the first player drafted in 2023 to reach Double-A for the Rangers organization.

