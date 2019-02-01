WSSU Baseball to Play Ninth Season at BB&T Ballpark

February 1, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - For the ninth consecutive season, Winston-Salem State University's baseball program will play a share of its home games inside BB&T Ballpark, the home of the Winston-Salem Dash. The Rams will play 23 games at BB&T Ballpark from early February to late April in 2019.

Last year, the Rams posted a strong 30-20 record. Under ninth-year head coach Kevin Ritsche, the Rams have compiled 30 or more wins every season. The school re-introduced its baseball program in 2010 after a 38-year hiatus.

In 2018, junior outfielder Randy Norris became the first player from Winston-Salem State to be drafted by an MLB team. After becoming the program's all-time leader in hits (231), at-bats (608) and stolen bases (92), Norris was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 19th round.

"WSSU Baseball is excited to enter into its ninth season at BB&T Ballpark," said Coach Ritsche. "After finishing 30-20 last season, we are reloaded to contend for another NCAA Regional birth. We have several key returners, including Luke Spiva (INF, Winston-Salem, NC), Wellington Guzman (SS, Raleigh, NC), Cole Parks (RHP, Huntersville, NC), Nick Williams (INF, Thomasville, NC), Jalen Scott (RHP, Mocksville, NC), Tyrese Hearst (RHP, Thomasville, NC) and TJ Goco (LHP, Clemmons, NC). With key off-season additions, we expect to make our seventh trip to the NCAA Tournament in the past 9 years."

Tickets for all Rams games at BB&T Ballpark are $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Fans can purchase their seats on gameday at the PTI Fly Easy Box Office, which is located under the scoreboard in right-center field. Outside food and beverages are not permitted, but concession stands will be open.

"Winston-Salem State baseball has been an integral part of BB&T Ballpark's 10-year history," Dash President C.J. Johnson said. "We encourage the community to come out and support these hardworking student-athletes."

The full slate is available below, with game dates and times subject to change (* doubleheader):

Friday, February 8 - 4 p.m. vs. Limestone

Saturday, February 9 - 1 p.m. vs. Limestone

Sunday, February 10 - 1 p.m. vs. Limestone

Tuesday, February 12 - 4 p.m. vs. Wheeling Jesuit

Wednesday, February 13 - 3 p.m. vs. Wheeling Jesuit

Saturday, February 16 - 1 p.m. vs. Davis & Elkins*

Sunday, February 17 - 1 p.m. vs. Davis & Elkins*

Saturday, February 23 - 1 p.m. vs. Seton Hall*

Sunday, February 24 - 1 p.m. vs. Seton Hall

Saturday, March 2 - 1 p.m. vs. Bloomsburg*

Sunday, March 3 - 1 p.m. vs. Bloomsburg

Tuesday, March 5 - 6 p.m. vs. Barton

Sunday, March 10 - 1 p.m. vs. Indiana (Pa.)*

Tuesday, March 12 - 5 p.m. vs. Ohio Valley

Sunday, March 17 - 1 p.m. vs. Lock Haven*

Wednesday, March 20 - 6 p.m. vs. Queens (N.C.)

Tuesday, April 23 - 6 p.m. vs. Catawba

Full details on Winston-Salem State baseball, including the Rams' roster, schedule and much more, are available here.

The Dash return to BB&T Ballpark on Thursday, April 11, and single-game tickets for Winston-Salem's 70-game home schedule are on sale now. To guarantee your seats, call (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

