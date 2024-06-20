Wright-Foreman, Sea Bears Snap Losing Skid With Thrilling 88-84 Win Over Bandits
June 20, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Justin Wright-Foreman's game-high 32 points helped the Winnipeg Sea Bears (4-5) snap a four-game losing skid as they fought back for an 88-84 win over the league-leading Vancouver Bandits (7-2) on Wednesday.
It was a season-high night for last year's MVP runner-up in just his third game as a Sea Bear. And none of his baskets were more important than the last one, as Wright-Foreman banked in a deep three for the game-winner before turning to the Canada Life Centre crowd and letting out a well-earned, "I'm him."
His heroics helped Winnipeg overcome the fact they had blown a 13-point third quarter lead and trailed by 12 heading into Target Score Time.
Images from this story
|
Winnipeg Sea Bears' Justin Wright-Foreman in action
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 20, 2024
- Vancouver Bandits Battle Down to the Wire in Tough Loss vs. Winnipeg - Vancouver Bandits
- Wright-Foreman, Sea Bears Snap Losing Skid With Thrilling 88-84 Win Over Bandits - CEBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.