Wright-Foreman, Sea Bears Snap Losing Skid With Thrilling 88-84 Win Over Bandits

June 20, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Winnipeg Sea Bears' Justin Wright-Foreman in action

() Winnipeg Sea Bears' Justin Wright-Foreman in action()

Justin Wright-Foreman's game-high 32 points helped the Winnipeg Sea Bears (4-5) snap a four-game losing skid as they fought back for an 88-84 win over the league-leading Vancouver Bandits (7-2) on Wednesday.

It was a season-high night for last year's MVP runner-up in just his third game as a Sea Bear. And none of his baskets were more important than the last one, as Wright-Foreman banked in a deep three for the game-winner before turning to the Canada Life Centre crowd and letting out a well-earned, "I'm him."

His heroics helped Winnipeg overcome the fact they had blown a 13-point third quarter lead and trailed by 12 heading into Target Score Time.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.