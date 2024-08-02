Wranglers Re-Sign Connor Murphy, Along with Adding Three Players to AHL/ECHL Signings

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Connor Murphy to a one-way AHL contract. They also have signeddefencemen Charles Martin, centre Deni Goure, and forward Connor Mylymok, to two-way AHL/ECHL contracts.

Connor Murphy re-signs with the Calgary Wranglers after splitting his time last season with the Wranglers and Rapid City. Murphy appeared in 15 games with the Wranglers, putting up a .922 SV% and 2.54 GAA.

CONNOR MURPHY - GOALTENDER

BORN: Hudson Falls, NY ¬â¹DATE: September 1, 1998

HEIGHT: 6'4" ¬â¹ ¬â¹ WEIGHT: 201 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

Right-shot defencemen Charles Martin signs with the Wranglers after appearing in 61 games for the Rapid City Rush over the last two seasons.

CHARLES MARTIN - DEFENCEMEN

BORN: Blainville, QC ¬â¹ ¬â¹DATE: March 30, 1998

HEIGHT: 6'0" ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

Deni Goure signs his first professional hockey contract after spending five seasons with the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL. Goure finished with 96 points tying for sixth in league scoring with Flames prospect Zayne Parekh.

DENI GOURE - FORWARD

BORN: Chatham, ON ¬â¹DATE: July 15, 2003

HEIGHT: 5'10" ¬â¹ ¬â¹WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

Connor Mylymok wrapped up his university career with Niagara University (NCAA) last season and got his first taste of pro hockey with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL. Mylymok had 25 points in 84 NCAA games, along with three goals in 11 games with the Steelheads.

CONNOR MYLYMOK - FORWARD

BORN: Jackson, MS ¬â¹DATE: March 18, 2000

HEIGHT: 6'1" ¬â¹ ¬â¹WEIGHT: 205 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

