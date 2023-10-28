World Series Express Report: Carter Collects Two Hits as Rangers Win Game 1

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers took down the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field on Friday night by a final score of 6-5. With the Rangers trailing 5-3 in the ninth inning, SS Corey Seager smashed a two-run home run to level the score. In the 11th inning, RF Adolis García belted a walk-off homer.

Here's the full report on how former Round Rock Express players fared in Game 1:

LHP Cody Bradford: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 3 BF

The Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year made his World Series debut in the sixth inning with two outs and CF Alek Thomas on first base. Thomas stole second base, but Bradford got SS Geraldo Perdomo to line out. Bradford came back in the seventh and induced two ground ball outs before RHP Jon Gray took over.

LF Evan Carter: 2-6, 2 2B, RBI, R, 2 K

Carter got the fans on their feet early with a double in the first inning that scored Seager. He eventually scored on a Garcia single and the Rangers led 2-0. Carter came back in the third inning and ripped another double. At 21 years and 59 days, Carter is the second-youngest player to start batting third in World Series Game 1, only older than Mickey Mantle, who was 20 years, 347 days old when he started Game 1 in 1952. The lefty was playing for the E-Train only 52 days ago.

DH Mitch Garver: 0-3, RBI, 2 BB, K

Garver collected a critical two-out walk with the bases loaded in the third inning. Seager trotted home from third base and the Rangers tied the game at two apiece. In the ninth inning, Garver was also intentionally walked .

3B Josh Jung: 2-5, K

The Rangers starting third baseman notched two singles and lifted his postseason batting average to .300 (15-50).

RHP José Leclerc: W, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 6 BF

Leclerc tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball and kept the game tied in extra innings. He retired the side in the 10th and 11th innings before Garcia ended the game with one swing of the bat.

CF Leody Taveras: 0-3, R, 2 BB, 2 SO

While Taveras didn't have a hit, his walk in the ninth inning set the scene for Seager's dramatic home run. Taveras also walked in the 10th inning but was left stranded on the bases.

UP NEXT: The Rangers will get set for Game 2 tonight at Globe Life Field with first pitch slated for 7:03 p.m. CT.

The following list of former Round Rock Express players are on the Rangers World Series roster:

Texas Rangers

LHP Cody Bradford (2023)

OF Evan Carter (2023)

C Mitch Garver (2022, 2023)

OF Travis Jankowski (2023)

INF Josh Jung (2021, 2022)

RHP Jose Leclerc (2016, 2018, 2022)

LHP Martin Perez (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018)

RHP Josh Sborz (2022, 2023)

INF Josh Smith (2022)

OF Leody Taveras (2021, 2022, 2023)

