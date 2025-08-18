World-Class Strikes!: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 24 Nominees
Published on August 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 18, 2025
- North Carolina FC Acquires Oliver Semmle on Loan from MLS Club Philadelphia Union - North Carolina FC
- Republic FC Opens New Stadium Deposit Campaign Following Groundbreaking Ceremony - Sacramento Republic FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC: August 20, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Orange County SC Goes up a Mountain and Comes Down with Three Points - Orange County SC
- Blood Donors to Receive Free Admission to Saturday's LouCity Home Game - Louisville City FC
- Roots Takeaways from Draw Versus Sacramento - Oakland Roots
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.