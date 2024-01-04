World Champion Rangers Winter Caravan Returns to Riders Field on January 20th

FRISCO, Texas - Following their World Series Championship in November of 2023, the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan makes its way back to Riders Field on Saturday, January 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Rangers guests, collect an autograph, grab a photo with the World Series Championship trophy and enjoy a day of family fun and festivities at Riders Field.

There will be a public autograph session from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. featuring:

Reliever Josh Sborz

Outfielder J.P. Martinez

Third base coach Tony Beasley

Bench coach Donnie Ecker

Radio broadcaster Matt Hicks

Infielder Justin Foscue

Fast Passes will be available for purchase, allowing fans to skip the lines and receive autographs from all of the Rangers guests, as time permits. A limited number of Fast Passes will be available and will include two tickets to the RoughRiders Home Opener on Tuesday, April 9th at 6:35 p.m. All sales from Fast Passes will benefit the RoughRiders Foundation.

Following the public autograph session, a private gathering will be available for RoughRiders Season Ticket Members in the Founders Club presented by Baylor Scott & White Health from 1-2 p.m. Current Season Ticket Members will receive an email to RSVP.

Non-Season Ticket Members can gain access with the purchase of a season ticket plan, starting at just $180!

Season and single-game tickets for the 2024 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

