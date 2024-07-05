Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward JD Dudek for 2024-25 Season

July 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward JD Dudek to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Dudek, 28, signs with the Railers for his sixth professional season from the Coventry Blaze of the Elite Ice Hockey League. The 5'11", 185lb forward spent time with the Railers in each the 2019-20 & 2021-22 seasons, totaling 12 points (2G, 10A) in 28 games played for Worcester. Dudek was under contract with the Bridgeport Islanders while playing in Worcester for the 2019-20 season. He split time between the EIHL & HockeyEttan (Sweden) during the 2020-21, 22-23, and 23-24 seasons. In 107 games overseas, Dudek scored 51 points (30G, 21A).

"We are very excited that JD is returning to the Railers," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "He's worked hard at his game and has grown into a 200-foot two-way player. He has always had the ability to produce points. Couple that with his increased determination on defense, and that makes him another valuable piece added to this year's team."

Before playing professional hockey, the Auburn, NH native spent four seasons with the Boston College Eagles, totaling 56 points (28G, 28A) in 149 games played. With the Eagles, he was a Hockey East regular season champion (2017-18), Beanpot champion (2015-16), reached the Frozen Four (2015-16) and received the James E. Tiernan award as the team's most improved player (2018-19). Dudek spent one season prior to college in the United States Hockey League (USHL) between the Chicago Steel and Dubuque Fighting Saints (2014-15), scoring 18 points (10G, 8A) in 54 games. He was drafted 152nd overall by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

JD's father, Joe Dudek, played football at Plymouth State and broke Walter Payton's NCAA record for career touchdowns in 1985. Joe finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting, the best-ever finish for a non-Division I player. He was inducted into College Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Railers have announced two players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Dudek joins Anthony Repaci as the two signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun. Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

