Worcester Railers HC Bolsters Ticket Sales Department

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud member of the ECHL (@ECHL), and Railers president Michael G. Myers (@Myzie35) officially announced today that the club has bolstered the Railers HC ticket department.

Connor Haynes has been promoted to manager of group sales and HC memberships after spending the last two + years with the club in various full-time ticket capacities. The native of Sutton, MA enters his third full season with the Railers and will now oversee the Railers ticket staff and will manage all group sales. Haynes will continue to manage full season memberships and continue to lead the ticket staff to achieve their goals.

"Connor is a rising star and has done a terrific job since he started with the club back in the spring of 2017," Myers said. "This promotion is very well deserved, and we are excited to see more success and growth from Connor as we get ready for our third season of ECHL action in Worcester."

Matt DaSilva joins the Railers HC ticket staff as sr. account executive, tickets & memberships after spending the last three years with the Manchester Monarchs, most recently as a sr. account executive. The Chelmsford, MA native is a member of the ECHL Management University, Sales and Sports Management Training Program and earned a Sports Management degree from Plymouth State University in 2016.

Ben Brouillard will serve as the youth hockey account executive for the Railers HC. The Somerset, MA native joins the Railers after spending last season as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers (EHL) while serving as the player operations manager and rink operations advisor for the Ice Line Quad Rinks. Brouillard has also worked for the Philadelphia Union (MLS) in their ticket sales department.

"We are excited to welcome both Matt and Ben to our staff," Myers said. "Matt had a lot of success with the Monarchs and will bring a wealth of experience to our ticket staff. Ben will help continue to grow our youth hockey partnerships and brings a unique background which will help him excel in Worcester."

The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder. The only way to secure your spot to opening night is by purchasing a season membership, flex package or a group outing by contacting the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

