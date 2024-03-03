WooSox to Offer Fans More Than 100 Opportunities to Interact with Players in 2024

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today revealed their full 2024 promotional lineup, including free tumblers, bobbleheads, and more interactions with the players than ever before. Town Takeovers, Heritage Nights, and Social Awareness Games also dot the calendar. Single game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale now at WooSox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888.

With a season-long theme of increased player-fan interaction, the WooSox will provide more than 100 opportunities to interact with players, including a "Meet the Team Party" on Saturday, April 6, five "Autograph Wednesdays" with current players, and even more "Throwback Thursdays" (13) with former stars than in its debut season (2023). Fans can come down onto the field to take pictures with players at "On-Field Photo Day," Saturday, June 8, and to get WooSox autographs on "Team Autograph Day," Sunday, September 15.

Additionally, WooSox coaches and players will provide instruction at six free Youth Clinics, presented by Hanover Insurance, on five Saturdays: June 22, July 6, July 13, August 3, August 17, and an additional date at an off-site clinic to be announced later.

Youngsters can take the field with the WooSox for the national anthem as part of Fallon Health's "Future Starters" promotion on 12 "Fallon Health Sunday Fundays," and fans can form the "High-Five Tunnel" that WooSox players run through at 63 games, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Another innovation is the opportunity for Season Ticket Members and WooSox Rewards Members to enter the ballpark early on "BP Tuesdays" to come down onto the warning track to watch the WooSox take batting practice. All fans can come early to "BP Tuesdays" to catch BP homers on the University Dental Group Berm. The promotion will run on 11 Tuesdays throughout the season, weather permitting and excluding Opening Day.

The WooSox will again give away bobbleheads, presented by Agnelli Law, on a date to be announced. The club invites fans to send their bobblehead suggestions to [email protected].

On Wednesday, April 3, the club will give away beautifully designed Worcester Tumblers that fans can bring back throughout April and May to receive free hot chocolate. The artwork on the tumbler depicts iconic buildings and scenes in the City of Worcester.

Again this year, every homestand will include "Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," this time presented by Patron; "First Responder Wednesdays," presented by National Grid; "Throwback Thursdays" with Red Sox legends; UniBank Fireworks on Friday nights; Sunset Catches on the Field on Saturdays; and Kids Run the Bases on "Fallon Health Sunday Fundays."

Every Throwback Thursday, fans can meet a former baseball star in the Sherwood's Diner on Summit Street. So far, the Throwback Thursdays lineup includes:

April 4: Red Sox Hall of Famer Bob Stanley

April 18: 2013 World Series Champion Jonny Gomes

Flashback Friday, April 19: Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley*

May 2: Former Red Sox pitcher John Trautwein

June 20: Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice*

July 4: 1986 American League Champion Oil Can Boyd

*Available to "Shake-n-Take" (greet fans and take photos) but cannot sign autographs due to deals they have with memorabilia companies.

Fireworks nights tie the record with 14 shows, all presented by UniBank. Music themes include:

April 5: "Modern Millennial Classics"

April 19: "Sparks Fly," featuring hits by the world's biggest pop star

May 3: "Hollywood's Greatest Hits"

May 17: "Classic Rock"

May 24: "Seventies Serenade"

June 7: "Oh So '80s"

June 21: "Motown & More"

July 4: "Patriotic Fireworks"

July 5: "Pop Patriotic"

July 12: "Gettin' Jiggy with the '90s"

August 2: "Country Classics"

August 16: "Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! The Best of the British Invasion"

August 30: "TV Themes"

September 13: "Love is All You Need"

The WooSox will present 24 Town Takeovers in WooSox '24:

Friday, April 5: Clinton

Sunday, April 7: Princeton/Westminster

Saturday, May 4: Boylston

Tuesday, May 14: Holden

Friday, May 17: Natick

Wednesday, May 22: Berlin/Maynard

Friday, May 24: Uxbridge

Saturday, May 25: Oxford

Sunday, June 9: Springfield/the 413

Tuesday, June 18: Auburn

Thursday, June 20: Framingham

Saturday, July 6: Fitchburg/Leominster/Gardner

Thursday, July 11: Millbury

Saturday, July 13: Leicester

Tuesday, July 30: Spencer

Friday, August 2: Charlton

Sunday, August 4: Rutland/Sterling

Tuesday, August 13: Sturbridge

Wednesday, August 14: Battle of the Boroughs (Northborough, Westborough, Southborough, and Marlborough)

Friday, August 16: Southbridge

Tuesday, August 27: Battle of the Brookfields (Brookfield, North Brookfield, East Brookfield, and West Brookfield)

Wednesday, August 28: Grafton/Upton/Mendon

Thursday, August 29: Shrewsbury

Saturday, August 31: Paxton

WooSox players will transform into Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by La Mega Radio, for eight games:

Thursday, April 4: Dominican Republic

Tuesday, April 30: Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru

Sunday, May 5: Mexico and Spain

Tuesday, May 21: Cuba

Wednesday, June 5: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia

Friday, July 12: Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Panama

Sunday, August 18: Puerto Rico

Saturday, September 14: Brazil

The club will celebrate 12 Heritage Nights:

Saturday, April 6: Ghanaian and West African Heritage

Tuesday, April 16: Portuguese Heritage

Friday, June 7: Indian Heritage

Friday, June 21: Irish Heritage

Friday, July 5: Greek Heritage

Tuesday, July 9: Jewish Heritage

Sunday, July 14: Caribbean Heritage

Wednesday, July 31: Albanian Heritage

Saturday, August 3: Italian Heritage

Thursday, August 15: Korean Heritage

Saturday, August 17: Southeast Asian Heritage

Friday, August 30: Polish Heritage

The promotional schedule includes 16 Social Awareness Games:

Thursday, April 18: Teacher Appreciation Day, presented by Country Bank

Saturday, April 20: UniBank Women in Sports Day

Sunday, April 21: Autism Acceptance Day, presented by Venture Community Services

Thursday, May 2: Mental Wellness Night

Thursday, May 3: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night

Thursday, May 16: Nurses Appreciation Night

Saturday, May 18: Military Appreciation Day

Sunday, May 19: Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Saturday, May 25: Faith and Family Day

Sunday, May 26: Brain Tumor Awareness Day

Tuesday, June 4: ALS Awareness

Wednesday, June 19: A Celebration of Juneteenth

Saturday, June 22: Ability Day, presented by the Seven Hills Foundation

Sunday, August 18: Fallon Health Strikeout Hunger Day

Sunday, September 1: Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

Friday, September 13: Pride at the Park

Other theme days/nights include:

Tuesday, April 2: Opening Day

Wednesday, April 3: Free 12 oz Worcester Tumblers

Saturday, April 6: Meet the Team Party

Sunday, April 7: Bark in the Park (first of three)

Tuesday, April 16, through Sunday, April 21: Worcester School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo

Wednesday, April 17: After the 3:05 p.m. game vs. the Durham Bulls, fans can enjoy a ballpark screening of "Bull Durham"

Saturday, June 8: WooSox Scholars Ceremony

Sunday, June 9: Bark in the Park (second of three); WooSox players transform into the Ruby Legs

Tuesday, June 18, through Sunday, June 23: Peanut Allergy-Friendly Week

Sunday, June 23: PawSox Heritage Day

Wednesday, July 10: STEM Day, presented by AbbVie

Sunday, July 14: Home Run for Life, presented by UMass Memorial Health

Thursday, August 1: STEM Day, presented by AbbVie

Saturday, August 3: Bark in the Park (third of three)

Sunday, August 4: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Day

Saturday, August 17: WooSox players transform into the Wicked Worms of Worcester

Saturday, August 31: Pirates, Princes, and Princesses Day

Tuesday, September 10, through Sunday, September 15: Fan Appreciation Week

The WooSox announced their spring promotions on January 31. To view the full WooSox '24 promotional schedule, visit WooSox.com. Opening Day at Polar Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m., against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays).

