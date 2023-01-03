WooSox Attend Premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at Blackstone Valley 14 Cinema de Lux

January 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







On Friday, November 11, the Worcester Red Sox attended the premiere of the new Black Panther movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Blackstone Valley 14 Cinema de Lux in Millbury.

WooSox mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog took pictures with fans prior to the movie. There was a massive turnout from WooSox Nation as the mascots and staff interacted with Season Ticket Members, young fans, and even other Polar Park staff members who made the trip to see the film.

The film has a special connection to the WooSox and the City of Worcester, as a part of the movie was filmed in the Ernest A. Johnson Tunnel in Worcester last August. Over the season, the WooSox also unveiled their new Marvel Super Hero Black Panther-inspired jerseys, which some fans ever wore to the premiere. The WooSox plan on wearing the uniforms again for their Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Game on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

"The public presence was really cool to see, mainly because this was the first time we had a big presence at a major movie premiere," said George Lorin, the club's coordinator of marketing and fan engagement. "Working with the staff at Blackstone Valley 14 Cinema de Lux to set up and execute the appearance was great. We announced our appearance in Millbury the day before, and we were shocked at the turnout."

The WooSox continue to make it an organizational mission to be a big part of the community and have been successful as they approach their third season in Worcester.

"This is what it means to be more than a ballpark," Lorin said, "Going out and doing fun events like these speaks to our commitment to being involved in the community in all ways possible."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.