Woofster's Wonderdogs: a Season-Long Celebration of Service, Therapy, and Rescue Dogs at Polar Park

October 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







Throughout the Worcester Red Sox 2023 season, the Woofster's Wonderdogs program recognized service and therapy dogs as well as local canine rescue organizations on "Woof Woof Wednesday" nights and Fallon Health Sunday Fundays to help pups find their forever homes. The initiative, aimed at celebrating the impact of service dogs and promoting canine adoptions, featured a great lineup of organizations and individuals united in their love for our four-legged friends.

The WooSox kicked off the season on Opening Day in March when we recognized Boomer, a 2-year-old sable shepherd who has been a member of the Worcester Police Department for over two years and worked over 50 games at Polar Park in 2022. He is a K-9 Patrol Dog who is highly trained in explosive detection and is ATF Certified. Boomer was accompanied by Worcester Police Sgt. Tim Watts, who has been with WPD for 29 years and is a former Marine Core 1st Sgt. from Worcester who served in Iraq in 2005.

In April, we recognized the Baypath Humane Society out of Hopkinton, Massachusetts to highlight the work they are doing to provide shelter and later loving homes for stray or unwanted animals.

We also recognized the Northeast Region Executive Director of Canine Companions Debra Dougherty and volunteer Kate O'Connor, who shed light on the amazing work of their organization. Canine Companions, the largest non-profit provider of service dogs, enhances independence for adults, children, and veterans with disabilities with expertly trained service dogs. This season we welcomed several service dogs from Canine Companions including Brewer, a 6-month-old lab-golden retriever cross and future service dog. Ben Gromyko and 3-year-old Jennings also came to Polar Park this season to show how Jennings helps Ben navigate the world with social support and companionship. Judi Pasino and her service dog Rosie, who alerts Judi to sounds she may not be able to hear, like alarms, doorbells, and phones ringing, were also recognized this season.

The Hotel for Homeless Dogs took center stage on May 7, with Founder and Executive Director Susan Joseph, sharing the mission of providing a haven for dogs in need.

This season we also highlighted the therapy dogs of Animal Assisted Therapy Services. Our first AaTs feature was on May 17 when we welcomed therapy dog Barney and owner Stacey LeBlanc. As the season continued, AaTs returned to Polar Park, with therapy dog Moose and owner Hannah Furno who works with the Medway Police Department. We also welcomed Kim Fontaine, President and Owner of AaTs, and her dog Tomo to highlight the therapeutic benefits that dogs bring to various settings. Finally, in August we welcomed Samantha Smith and her therapy dog, Copper, who works with students at Burncoat Middle School to help with anxiety, stress, and academic hardships.

Throughout the summer, the program continued to bring joy to Polar Park with representatives from organizations such as Animal Rescue Rhode Island, New England First Responder Therapy Dogs, and Cocker Spaniel Rescue of New England, Inc. Each pregame ceremony highlighted the unique contributions these organizations make to the well-being of dogs and the community.

In July we also welcomed Gustav, a 2-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, who works as a Psychiatric Service Dog for his handler, Kel right here in Worcester. Gustav has been with Kel for nearly two years and has improved her quality of life, allowing her to live with more confidence and opening her up to opportunities that she would have previously avoided due to her disabilities.

The Woofster's Wonderdogs program was inspired by Smiley Ball's visit to the Worcester Animal Rescue League in 2021, when he adopted Woofster on National Dog Day, August 26. To celebrate the anniversary of Woofster's adoption, we recognized Worcester Animal Rescue League and its executive director, Kristin Mullins.

The program also featured organizations like Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog, and America's Vet Dogs, each contributing a unique perspective on the various roles dogs play in our lives.

The Woofster's Wonderdogs program not only celebrated the work of service dogs but also created a platform for local rescue organizations to connect with the community. The initiative, driven by a shared love for dogs, brought fans, families, and their furry companions together at Polar Park, making it a season to remember. As the ballpark echoed with barks and cheers, the Woofster's Wonderdogs program proved that the bond between humans and their canine companions is a source of joy and inspiration for everyone in the community.

