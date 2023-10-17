Norfolk Tides Look Forward to Continued Success with New Owner, Diamond Baseball Holdings

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides today announced its new ownership partner Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Tides will remain in Norfolk as the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, under the leadership of General Manager Joe Gregory and the current front office staff. Current owner Ken Young will remain involved with the club in an advisory capacity.

2023 marked a historic season for the club, with the Tides winning the Triple-A National Championship and boasting the largest attendance numbers since 2008. Under the ownership of a group led by Young since 1992, the Norfolk Tides have experienced no shortage of highlights, including opening Harbor Park in 1993, winning the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award in 2018, and unveiling the largest video board (by square footage) in the minor leagues last year.

"The Tides are stronger than we've ever been, and it feels like the right time to pass the baton to Pat, Peter, and the DBH team to carry forward the rich history of professional baseball in Norfolk," said Ken Young, President of the Norfolk Tides. "Thank you to the Norfolk community and our fans for so many incredible years. I am confident that there is so much more to come for this club and am excited to see what Joe and the front office will do next with the support of DBH and in continued partnership with the Baltimore Orioles."

"It has been a fantastic year for the Tides, capping off Ken's legendary ownership tenure. The entire staff here thanks Ken for all that he's done for Norfolk and for minor league baseball," said Joe Gregory, General Manager of the Norfolk Tides. "Tides fans really are outstanding, and we are committed to further deepening our relationship with the Norfolk community with DBH's support."

The Tides prioritize best-in-class fan experience and are dedicated to seeking even more ways to engage with Norfolk. The club will build on existing initiatives like the celebration of Filipino-American heritage, Tides in the Community, and the Community Reading Program. With additional access to national resources and opportunities via DBH, the Tides will be able to expand community engagement and ballpark activations to further elevate its offering to Norfolk and Tides fans.

"The Orioles want to thank Ken and his ownership group for the outstanding partnership over our last 17 seasons in Norfolk," said Kent Qualls, Director of Minor League Operations for the Baltimore Orioles. "We look forward to continuing our affiliation with the Triple-A National Champion Tides under DBH's new ownership."

"We are thrilled to add this iconic Triple-A franchise to the DBH family and immensely appreciative to be entrusted with continuing Ken's notable legacy in Norfolk," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH. "We are very enthusiastic about the Tides future, the incredible staff that is already in place and the continued partnership with the Orioles in the Norfolk community."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

