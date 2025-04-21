Woodruff Shirsey Giveaway, Harry Potter Night Highlight Homestand

BILOXI, MS - After a six-game road trip, the Biloxi Shuckers return for their first series of the season against the Montgomery Biscuits in a rematch of last year's Southern League Division Series matchup. After every game, kids of all ages can run the bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and fans can enjoy the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, Schooner's Splash Zone and the boardwalk free of charge throughout the season! Fans can also enjoy a grilled pimento cheese biscuit with spicy candied bacon at Shipwreck Grill as the homestand special during the series.

TUESDAY, APRIL 22, 6:35 p.m.

Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 14 Brandon Woodruff Shuckers name-and-number shirsey presented by Daigle Heating and A/C in celebration of the Shuckers' 10th anniversary season and the Tupelo, Mississippi native! It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. The Shuckers will celebrate the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson during the game.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23, 6:35 p.m.

It's the first Bark in the Park of the season! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Make sure to stop by the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15-6:35 for Happy Hour deals with $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails.

THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY, APRIL 25, 6:35 p.m.

Watch the skies light up with the best fireworks show on the Coast following the game for Fireworks Friday! The Shuckers will also honor tradition and history with Biloxi Dodgers Night when the Shuckers celebrate the former Southern Negro League team. The Dodgers, who played from 1936 to 1986, will be honored with specialty jerseys.

SATURDAY, APRIL 26, 6:05 p.m.

Take a trip to the wizarding world of Harry Potter with Harry Potter Night! The Shuckers will wear specialty jerseys during the game, and you might learn a few spells... The first 1,000 fans will receive a unique Harry Potter and Shuckers crossover scarf. One side of the scarf will be Harry Potter-themed, the other, Shuckers-themed! The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local organization through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to the game.

SUNDAY, APRIL 27, 1:05 p.m.

The homestand rounds out with Princess Day! Meet-and-greet opportunities will be available with your favorite princesses throughout the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game for catch on the field!

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

