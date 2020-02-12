Woodpeckers Announce 2020 Christian Concert

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Houston Astros, are excited to announce that I AM THEY, a pop-acoustic worship group, will perform following the Faith & Family Night game presented by Manna Church on Saturday, May 2nd. The Woodpeckers game that evening will begin at 5pm and the concert will start immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Group tickets are currently available for Faith & Family Night and the Christian Concert. The group ticket price (for 20 people or more) will start at $13. Individual tickets for the evening will start at $16 when they go on sale in March. All tickets include admission for both the Woodpeckers game and the post-game concert.

I AM THEY has been recording for over six years and have released two studio albums. The group received a Dove Award nomination in 2015 for New Artist of the Year. Their most recent album Trial and Triumph, released in 2018, reached #23 on the U.S. Christian Billboard chart, while the song "Scars" topped out at #4 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart.

For more information about either the concert or to reserve your group outing, call the Woodpeckers front office at (910) 501-5119 or stop by Segra Stadium 9am-5pm Monday-Friday.

The Woodpeckers open their second season of play against the Frederick Keys on Thursday, April 9th at Segra Stadium.

