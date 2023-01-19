Woodchucks Announce Broadcaster for 2023 Season

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Wausau Woodchucks have announced the hiring of Will Charlton as the voice of the Woodchucks for the upcoming 2023 season.

Charlton is currently a junior majoring in journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Park Ridge, Illinois, native has been involved in broadcasting dating back to high school calling football and basketball games. This led him to continue doing the same in college - where he has called baseball, softball, volleyball and women's basketball as play-by-play for Illinois athletics.

Woodchucks Creative Services Manager Ryan Malone said, "We are very excited to welcome someone with Will's talent and drive to the Woodchucks this summer."

On top of announcing, Charlton is an anchor on the student run sports show at Illinois, "Illini Sports Night," and is a beat reporter for Illinois football and men's basketball through the website The Champaign Room.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to be the announcer of the team who just won the Webcast Team of the Year Award in the Northwoods League," says Charlton, "This position is a privilege to have and for the Woodchucks to put their faith in me to do a great job for them is very humbling. I cannot wait for May to come around to get started and to get to know the players and everyone else in the organization."

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, WI on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24th at 10am.

