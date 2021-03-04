Woodchucks Add Two from Saint Louis University

Wausau, WI - Two players, pitcher Scott Youngbrandt and infielder Colten Schild, from Saint Louis University are being added to the Wisconsin Woodchucks 2021 Roster.

RHP - Scott Youngbrandt | 6'0 | R/R | So. | Saint Louis University

Originally from Tinley Park, IL, Scott made for appearances on the mound in 2020, including 2 starts. As a freshman Scott made 40 starts for the Billikens in the field, playing in 47 total games. In the 2021 season so far, Scott has pitched 5 innings with one strikeout.

MIF - Colten Schild | 5'8 | L/R | So. | Saint Louis University

Wisconsin native, Colten Schild ended the shortened 2020 season on a 10-game hitting streak that included two multi-hit games with a .318 average. As a freshman Colten tied for second on the team with 5 stolen bases. Currently Colten has a .333 average with five hits in the 2021 season. During game one of the double header against NDSU on February 27 Colten went 2-2 at the plate with one run and one walk.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

