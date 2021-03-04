Booyah Add Experience to 2021 Roster

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the signing of University of Richmond outfielder Johnny Hipsman and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi infielder Brendan Ryan for the 2021 season.

A native of Chester, New York, Hipsman will be playing in his redshirt sophomore season for the Spiders this spring. The 5-9 Hipsman played in 22 games with the Traverse City Pit Spitters in the Northwoods League last summer. He hit .230 in 74 at-bats, scored 14 runs and had 12 runs batted in. He also drew 18 walks and stole 14 bases in 16 attempts. The New Yorker has played 61 games in his college career thus far, hitting .324. He has scored 35 runs, smashing four home runs and driving in 28. He carries a .464 slugging percentage and a .443 on-base percentage. The 2019 Atlantic 10 All-Freshman team honoree has also drawn 35 walks and has not committed an error in his two years at Richmond.

Also returning to the Northwoods League is infielder Brendan Ryan. Last season, the Leawood, Kansas native played a total of 15 games with the Great Lakes Resorters and two with the Northern Michigan Dune Bears which were expansion franchises during the Covid-19 shortened season. He hit .224 in 58 at-bats last summer with three extra base hits and drew five walks. He also scored eight runs, drove in another six and was a perfect 2-2 in steals. He also finished the 2020 summer at .585 OPS. The 6-0 Ryan joined the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders this spring after a year at Johnson County CC. He was off to a hot start in his first six games, posting a .375 average and .500 on-base percentage. He began his collegiate career at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, where he batted .281.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

