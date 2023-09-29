Wolves Offer Free Admission to Free Agent Game

Watertown - Who is ready for some hockey? Come to the Watertown Arena for your first taste of hockey for the season. The Wolves Free Agent Camp will have an inner-squad scrimmage game with warm-ups starting at 7:00 pm. Puck Drop at 7:30 pm. The Wolves Den will be open. FREE ADMISSION to the game.

