Wolves Offer Free Admission to Free Agent Game

September 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release


Watertown - Who is ready for some hockey? Come to the Watertown Arena for your first taste of hockey for the season. The Wolves Free Agent Camp will have an inner-squad scrimmage game with warm-ups starting at 7:00 pm. Puck Drop at 7:30 pm. The Wolves Den will be open. FREE ADMISSION to the game.
