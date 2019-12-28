Wolves Defeat Thunder, Snapping 7 Game Losing Streak

The Wolves headed to Delaware for the back end of the home and home with the Thunder. The Thunder came out buzzing early with a few good scoring chances, but Jeremey Pominville came up big. Kieran Devine would head to the box for a boarding penalty, and the Wolves would take advantage. Tyler Gjurich scored on the rebound to put the Wolves up 1-0. The Wolves would quickly strike again on a wrist shot from Kyle Powell. Then, just like yesterday, a short-handed goal would start the scoring for the Thunder. Anton Kalinin scored on an incredible feed from Evgenii Demin to cut the lead to 1. The score was 2-1 after 1.

The Wolves got on the Thunder early in period 2. The Wolves took an early penalty but were able to score a short-handed goal. Michael Desjarlais scored on a short-handed breakaway. The Wolves would add goals 4 and 5 in period two as well. Boudreau and Gjurich scored respectively. After two it was 5-1.

Morgan Hudson started the third period for Delaware. Even with the lead, The Wolves kept coming. They started the third with a power-play goal scored by Cole Sonstebo. Later in the third, Taylor Cutting scored on the power-play on a great feed from Ryan Marker. Gjurich and Desjarlais would added a couple more later in the third. With just 14 seconds left Anton Kalinin scored to make the final 8-3.

