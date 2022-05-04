Wolves Capture 3rd Championship Title

Congratulations to the Watertown Wolves on capturing their League Leading 3rd FPHL Title. I would like to take this time to also congratulate the Columbus River Dragon on a great season as well and a hard fought series for the finals. Going through a whole season and never giving up first place is a accomplishment in itself. Game three was a game to remember for sure, to win the title it took 2 overtime periods. Both goalies stood on their heads with some unbelievable saves. The Wolves would like to thank the fans and all of Blue Nation for showing their support through the year. I would dare to say I think that was the loudest I have heard it in that arena, and look forward to keeping that moving forward to next season as we push for a back to back championship. Bring the noise!!!!! and Pack The Den!!!!

