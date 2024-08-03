Wolves Announce Another Big Trade
August 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release
WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have acquired Lincoln Gingerich and Trevor Neumann from the Hudson Valley Venom in exchange for the rights of Éloi Bouchard and Future Considerations.
Check out the Watertown Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2024
- Wolves Announce Another Big Trade - Watertown Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Watertown Wolves Stories
- Wolves Announce Another Big Trade
- Ross Bartlett Returns to Watertown
- Wolves Welcome Back Dakota Seaman
- New Ownership Announced, Pens Returns
- Wolves Welcome Sidney