Wolves Announce Another Big Trade

August 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have acquired Lincoln Gingerich and Trevor Neumann from the Hudson Valley Venom in exchange for the rights of Éloi Bouchard and Future Considerations.

