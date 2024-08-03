Wolves Announce Another Big Trade

Watertown Wolves

August 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release


WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have acquired Lincoln Gingerich and Trevor Neumann from the Hudson Valley Venom in exchange for the rights of Éloi Bouchard and Future Considerations.
