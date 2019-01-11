Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Hiring Seasonal Employment for 2019

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will begin their 2019 season in less than three months and they are in need of workers! Applications may be picked up during regular business hours (Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm) at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium or downloaded from timberrattlers.com.

There are openings in all departments, but the team is in special need of ushers, food & beverage workers, parking attendants, and ticket office and Snake Pit Team Store personnel. The Timber Rattlers are particularly interested in people who can begin in April. Applicants must turn 16 years of age on or before April 6, 2019.

Completed forms should be returned to Mary Robinson at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in person or through the mail:

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

ATTN: Mary Robinson

PO Box 7464

Appleton, WI 54912

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2019 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 4. Wisconsin's home opener is Saturday, April 6 at 4:05pm against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The schedule for the 2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game to ten-game packages, or group outings for the season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com. Individual game tickets for 2019 will go on sale on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00am.

