Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Food + Farm Exploration Center Announce Partnership

April 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

[Wisconsin Rapids, WISCONSIN] - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Food + Farm Exploration Center are thrilled to announce their partnership aimed at celebrating and promoting agriculture in Wisconsin. This exciting collaboration brings together two entities dedicated to fostering community engagement and education.

Located in Plover, Wisconsin, Food + Farm Exploration Center is a unique destination that offers interactive exhibits, educational programs, and hands-on experiences highlighting the rich agricultural heritage of the region. Through engaging displays and immersive activities, the exploration center provides visitors with valuable insights into the farming practices, food production, and sustainability efforts that shape Wisconsin's agricultural landscape.

As part of the partnership, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will host an Ag Day at Witter Field on June 16th, 2024. During this special event, the Rafters will don farmer-themed jerseys to honor the hardworking farmers who contribute to Wisconsin's agricultural success. Throughout the game, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the importance of agriculture through displays and educational materials from different organizations across the area.

Highlighting the spirit of community support, the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with the proceeds benefiting the Food + Farm Exploration Center. Your gift will help make connections between learners of all ages and the food they eat.

In addition to the Ag Day festivities, Food + Farm Exploration Center will join forces with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' 'Lil Rafters Reading Program as a supporting sponsor. Children participating in the reading program will receive a complimentary ticket to the exploration center upon reaching their halfway goal, providing them with an exciting opportunity to further enrich their learning experience through hands-on exploration and discovery.

Moreover, Food + Farm Exploration Center will have a visible presence at Witter Field throughout the season. Their logo will be prominently featured on the padding by the away dugout. Additionally, a banner will be displayed along the concourse, further highlighting the partnership between the Rafters and the Food + Farm Exploration Center.

"We are thrilled to partner with Food + Farm Exploration Center to celebrate the vital role of agriculture in our community," said Tyler Miller, Assistant General Manager of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. "This collaboration allows us to showcase the incredible programs and exhibits offered by the center while promoting awareness and appreciation for Wisconsin's agricultural heritage."

Echoing Miller's sentiments, Andy Reitz, Executive Director of Food + Farm Exploration Center, expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to bring together two of America's pastimes, agriculture and baseball, in our partnership with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. We look forward to sharing our mission to educate current and future generations about agricultural innovation and sustainability through every aspect of our partnership."

The partnership between the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and the Food + Farm Exploration Center represents a shared commitment to fostering community connections, promoting agricultural education, and celebrating the rich heritage of Wisconsin's farming community.

For more information about Food + Farm Exploration Center, visit www.explorefoodandfarm.org. To learn more about the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and upcoming events, visit www.raftersbaseball.com.

