Winston-Salem Dash, Riley Neal Racing Announce Partnership

January 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash announced on Friday that the team will sponsor the race car of Riley Neal, "The Real Deal", a local driver who will be competing in the 2025 Cook Out Madhouse Classic at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday, February 1. This race features the stars of Bowman Gray Stadium's Modified Division to kick off the return of the Cook Out Clash, last hosted at the venue in 1971 for the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Dash will serve as Neal's primary sponsor, with the team's brand being sported proudly in purple on a white-painted car. The team's mascot, Bolt, also makes an appearance on the back of the frame. Neal will wear a custom, Dash-branded pinstripe suit for the race and the entirety of his racing season at Bowman Gray.

Neal, a 17-year-old native of Walkertown, NC, is a third-generation driver and the youngest winner at Bowman Gray. He has had a front-row seat to racing for his entire life. During his downtime from racing, Neal works for the Dash during the baseball season.

"Words can't express how excited we are to partner with Riley for The Clash and his season at Bowman Gray this year," said Dash President and General Manager, Brian DeAngelis. "We know how much our city loves racing, so this is special for us to support Riley and our community in this historic event. This was an opportunity we couldn't pass up, and it makes it even better that Riley is part of the Dash family".

"It's a really cool thing for me," says Neal. "When I'm not racing at Bowman Gray, I'm working for the Dash at Truist Stadium. I know everybody here and it just means a lot to me to have my community behind me at this event."

